When the University of Kentucky football coaches looked at their team’s needs for the offseason, adding a dynamic playmaker at wide receiver was near the top of the list.
They had no idea what was about to fall in their laps.
Enter Wan’Dale Robinson, the former 2018 Kentucky Mr. Football winner, who was looking to come back home.
Robinson, a 5-foot-9 wide receiver, was once committed to UK during his standout career at Western Hills High School before flipping to Nebraska, where he’s spent the last two seasons as an integral member of the Cornhuskers’ roster.
However, the lure of a return home was too much for him to turn down.
“I sat down with my dad and people that are close to me, and we just kind of talked at the end of the year,” Robinson told Curtis Burch of the Behind Kentucky Football podcast. “We just felt like it was better for me to kind of hit the (transfer) portal and then with my mom, too, she was dealing with COVID.
“I definitely knew that I wanted to get closer to home, and it was just a perfect fit with me coming here with the new offense and things like that. So, I felt like it was perfect for me to end up here.”
And, certainly, UK coaches are thrilled.
In his freshman season at Nebraska, Robinson hauled in 40 passes for 453 yards and two touchdowns — setting a program record for the most receiving yards for a freshman — while also rushing for 340 yards and three scores.
As a sophomore, the Frankfort native reeled in 51 receptions for 461 yards and a TD in eight games, in addition to 240 yards and another score on the ground.
Even with his production, Robinson said, he wasn’t sure how the reception at Kentucky would be. As it turned out, the former four-star recruit was welcomed back with open arms by coach Mark Stoops.
“I was just happy to know that,” Robinson said. “Once they told me that, I felt like I could go back and nothing’s going to be different than if I went there my freshman year.
“Most people around here welcomed me back and weren’t too mad at me. It was just a really good thing.”
And, with the prospect of playing for former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who’s now calling plays for the Wildcats, Robinson is anxious to get started.
“I’m really just trying to be up in the office, learning the offense, doing whatever I can — finding any little tips or things he might want me to do out there on the field and things like that in this offense,” Robinson said. “Really, just building the relationship, talking just about every day, watching some kind of film — little things like that, and over time, just getting better.”
Robinson expects to spend most of his time at UK as the Wildcats’ slot receiver, using his speed and quickness to run routes instead of lining up at running back. He cited the Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill as an influence on his playing style.
And, eventually, Robinson wants to follow in Hill’s footsteps — and he knows Coen can help him get there.
“He knows exactly what you need to look like to be in the NFL,” Robinson said. “That’s just a really big thing. He can always pick little things I might do and help me get better.”
Before he starts looking at the next level, though, Robinson is focused on enjoying his time back in Kentucky.
“I feel a lot better just being here,” he said. “That’s nothing against Nebraska. I loved my time at Nebraska, but there’s just something about being home and just the feeling I have here is really great.
“I’m really, really glad I decided to come back.”
