Since declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, former University of Kentucky star wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has only seen his draft stock rise.
Originally viewed as a third-round selection following his lone season with the Wildcats, the former Kentucky Mr. Football has emerged as one of the top wide receivers in the 2022 draft class.
Several mock drafts now have the 5-foot-11, 185-pound speedster projected as a late first-round pick. Even if he’s not selected that early, however, analysts believe he can be a difference-maker at the NFL level.
“I’m excited to see what he can do in the league,” said ESPN’s Todd McShay. “He’s a slot receiver. He’s a jitterbug. He has everything you need in terms of a slot receiver.
“Some guys have that lateral shiftiness, and then some guys have that big burst of acceleration. He’s got both of them.”
McShay likened Robinson to San Francisco 49ers do-it-all wideout Deebo Samuel, though he didn’t make a direct comparison.
“Just look at him with the ball in his hands,” McShay continued. “Screens, quick game, he’s not afraid to work over the middle of the field.
“There’s going to be a team somewhere on day two, I believe, that’s looking for a slot receiver to finish out their receiving corps, and he’ll be a perfect fit. I think he’s going to have really good success in the league because it’s built for his game now. He’s proven that at a high level playing in the SEC this past year.”
In his lone season at UK, Robinson set program records with 104 receptions for 1,334 yards. He also hauled in seven touchdowns and was named to the All-SEC Second Team for his efforts.
Though Robinson originally transferred from Nebraska to Kentucky as a way to catch more passes instead of running the ball, the former Western Hills star considers his versatility as a strength at the next level.
“I think that is why an NFL team is going to like me,” Robinson told Zach Hicks of Horseshoe Huddle, Sports Illustrated’s Indianapolis Colts affiliate, Wednesday. “There’s a lot of different things that I can do. Even if there is a package where we have four wideouts in, I can motion into the backfield.
“I’m another wideout, but I can also get in the backfield and play running back and things like that. Defenses have to be able to match up with personnel, so I think a player like me can cause a lot of problems.”
The analysts agree.
Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell has him slated as high as the 18th-best player in the draft. CBS puts Robinson at 58th, Pro Football Draft’s Bryan Pere ranks him 65th overall, and Sporting News and Bleacher Report both have him at 67th.
No matter when he’s selected or by whom, Robinson’s self-confidence isn’t wavering.
“You are going to get one guy that is going to work hard,” Robinson said of his message to teams looking at him. “I’m tough, and you will never see me on the field pouting or anything like that. I’m always going to do what I have to do to help our team win.
“At the end of the day, football-wise, I’m just going to make plays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.