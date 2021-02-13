Amari Robinson-Wales poured in a game-best 30 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, to lift Owensboro High School to a 66-65 boys’ basketball victory over visiting Warren Central Friday night at OHS.
The Red Devils (3-2) trailed 51-43 — their largest deficit of the contest — after Warren Central opened the final period with back-to-back baskets, but Robinson-Wales got his team back on the right track with a 3-pointer and consecutive floaters in the lane. His scoring outburst keyed a 15-1 run that was capped off by Trey Hinton’s offensive rebound and putback, giving OHS a 58-52 advantage with 3:47 remaining.
“We finally got a little rhythm going,” Red Devils coach Rod Drake said. “It was a total team effort. I thought everybody who played pitched in.
“That was a crucial point. We regained the momentum and got back, and that poise was good.”
The Dragons (4-4) didn’t go away from there, however — and Drake knew they wouldn’t.
“With Warren Central, we play them every year like this,” he said. “... We’ve had times where we’ve been up on them with 10 seconds to go and we step out of bounds or do something crazy. I explained every scenario from the last 10 games we played them, and it came down to the last minute. I told our guys, ‘Here we go.’ ”
Warren Central pulled within 64-62 on a floater by Omari Glover with 19.4 seconds to play, but Robinson-Wales sank a pair of free throws to push the lead back to two possessions. The Dragons answered with Jaiden Lawrence’s 3-pointer from the top of the key with 2.2 seconds on the clock, cutting Owensboro’s advantage to 66-65. Robinson-Wales was fouled and missed the front end of his foul shots, but Warren Central’s heave at the buzzer fell well short.
Hinton and Chris Glover finished with eight points apiece for OHS, which also got seven points from Talas Taylor.
With such a limited group — only three Red Devils who played were on the team last year — Drake was proud of Robinson-Wales’ ability to take charge.
“He’s finally being a leader, and that’s what these kids have been looking for in him,” Drake said. “That’s why they responded and played off him tonight.”
Jaiden Lawrence paced Warren Central with 18 points, while Chappelle Whitney scored 16 points. Omari Glover chipped in 11 points.
OHS pulled out to a 16-12 lead after the first quarter and held a 33-28 advantage at halftime, but the Dragons outscored the Red Devils 19-10 in the third quarter for a 47-43 lead through three quarters.
The Red Devils are set to play again Saturday at McLean County.
WARREN CENTRAL12-16-19-18 — 65
OWENSBORO16-17-10-23 — 66
Warren Central (65) — Lawrence 18, Whitney 16, Glover 11, Walkup 9, Farley 6, Villafuerte 3, Carver 2.
Owensboro (66) — Wales 30, Glover 8, Hinton 8, Taylor 7, Powell 5, Goodman 4, McCampbell 4.
