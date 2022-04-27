Raylee Roby struck out 14 batters in the circle, and sixth-ranked Daviess County rallied from a two-run deficit to capture a 4-2 softball victory over Owensboro Catholic on Tuesday afternoon at DCHS.
Lady Panthers coach John Biggs credited Roby’s aggressiveness after she finished with one earned run on four hits and two walks in the complete-game win.
“We’ve been running some stuff away and mixing things up. Tonight, we settled in with what was working,” he said. “We didn’t deviate much, and once we got on a roll, we didn’t waste too many pitches. We wanted to be pretty efficient with things. Sometimes we’d nibble around once we got ahead in the count, but we felt like we’d be aggressive in the circle tonight — it’d be her best pitch and if they hit it, then that was fine.”
The Lady Panthers (15-3, 4-1 in 9th District) also had to overcome early adversity after giving up two runs in the top of the opening frame.
“They came out that first inning and put up two,” Biggs said of the Lady Aces. “Just showing the veteran leadership that we have, there was no panic. Raylee settled in and just pitched phenomenal. She really did a nice job.”
Catholic (11-7, 2-3) jumped on top after a leadoff double by Lilli Grant, who then scored on an error following Camille Conkright’s bunt. Addison Tignor singled and Bailey Hamilton drew a walk to load the bases with no outs, setting the stage for Brooke Hamilton’s RBI walk and subsequent 2-0 Lady Aces lead.
From there, however, Roby recorded three consecutive strikeouts, and Catholic’s offense couldn’t get much going for the remainder of the contest despite the Lady Aces’ best efforts.
“We put a little pressure on at the beginning of the game,” OCHS coach Jeremy Phelps said. “We know (Roby) is a nice pitcher. You don’t see that kind of pitching every day. She’s one of the best pitchers around, and she pitched a good game tonight.
“I thought we were in the game the whole time. The intensity was there. We made a lot of plays, but we didn’t make enough.”
After falling behind, the Lady Panthers regrouped with two runs of their own in the bottom of the second. Katie Mewes was hit by a pitch, Kinsey Vergason reached safely on an error, and Seana Leibfried drew a walk to load the bases. One batter later, Mewes and Vergason each scored despite the Lady Aces turning a double play on Annie Newman’s groundout.
DC took the lead in the fourth when Vergason, who led off with a walk, advanced to second base on Leibfried’s sacrifice bunt and then scored on Newman’s RBI double.
An inning later, Hattie Newman clubbed a double, and courtesy runner Makayla Rowan scored on an RBI base hit from Millie Roberts.
“The last four ball games we’ve played, it’s been old-fashioned softball,” Biggs said. “Fundamental stuff — getting someone on base, moving them over, and someone gets a hit to drive in a run. Those types of games are going to help us down the road. I told them before the game started, and this is nothing against Raylee, but I said, ‘Catholic’s not going to be shut out tonight. They’re not going to put up a 0.’ We understand, we don’t panic.
“We talked about quality at-bats. They don’t have to end up with a base hit or a home run, but if you make the pitcher throw 10, 15 pitches, then that’s a quality at-bat. And we were aggressive on the bases.”
Roberts finished with a pair of hits for DC, while Vergason plated two runs.
DC returns to action Thursday with a district matchup at Owensboro, while Catholic hosts Meade County in preparation for this weekend’s All ‘A’ Classic state tournament at Jack C. Fisher Park.
OWENSBORO CATH. 200 000 0 — 2 4 1
DAVIESS COUNTY 020 110 x — 4 5 1
WP-Roby. LP-Br. Hamilton. 2B-A. Newman, H. Newman (DC), Grant, Br. Hamilton (OC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.