Daviess County pitcher Raylee Roby often uses the end of last season as motivation.
The Lady Panthers capped off the 2021 campaign with a runner-up finish in the KHSAA State Softball Tournament, with Roby and now-graduated Greysee Whiteker emerging as one of the state’s top pitching duos.
Now, as a junior with her sights set on a return trip to the state tournament, Roby’s goals are simple.
“Just playing as a team and trying to make it as far as we made it last year,” she said, “and just getting better every day.”
“I practice every other day to try to get back to that point.”
The No. 4 Lady Panthers are off to a 6-1 start this season, with wins over No. 3 South Warren and No. 16 Marshall County. DC’s only loss was an 8-0 defeat to top-ranked McCracken County on March 25.
Lady Panthers coach John Biggs credited Roby for regrouping after the loss.
“Raylee’s coming off her year last year as a sophomore when she really came onto the scene,” he said, “so there’s really some high expectations for her. And Raylee has high expectations for herself.
“She’s faced some adversity. We go down to McCracken, and they score eight runs, but we don’t help her out by not getting any runs. But she doesn’t get down. She’s the first person cheering other people on in the dugout.”
Roby is 4-1 in five appearances this season, with a 2.44 earned-run average and 48 strikeouts in 282/3 innings. She’s allowed 10 runs and only nine walks.
Working alongside standout senior catcher Millie Roberts, Biggs said, has allowed Roby to expand her pitching game as well.
“She knows when she leaves some pitches over, and she makes those adjustments,” he said.
“... Even though I’m calling pitches, they can see what’s going on out there and adjust on the fly. That just shows that growth and maturity.”
Roby has relished the challenges from DC’s tough schedule so far, but she knows it doesn’t get any easier. The Lady Panthers are slated to play in a competitive Boonville (Ind.) Southern Slam tournament after spring break, followed by matchups against No. 5 Henderson County, No. 10 Louisville Male, No. 12 Greenwood, No. 17 Madisonville-North Hopkins and No. 21 Woodford County, among others.
“Honestly, it makes us better,” she said. “I’d rather play teams like that. You play against good hitters and get better.”
With her progression, along with DC improving as an overall squad, Biggs has high hopes for Roby in 2022.
“She’s pretty even keel, she’s getting better, she’s improved defensively,” he said. “That’s something we’ve really worked on with all our pitchers this year — becoming better defensive players. After you pitch the ball, you become another infielder. We made an emphasis on that, and we’ve seen some benefits from all of our pitching staff, especially her.”
