Raylee Roby struck out 14 batters and didn’t allow a hit as Daviess County edged Pendleton County for a 1-0 high school softball victory on Friday in Falmouth.
Annie Newman went 2-for-3 with a double and a run that came in the second inning on Kaydence Hamilton’s RBI single. With the win, DC improved to 9-1.
Pendleton County (7-4) was shut out for the first time this season.
DAVIESS COUNTY 010 000 0 — 1 4 0
PENDLETON COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
WP-Roby. LP-Bruener. 2B-Newman (DC).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 9, MOUNT VERNON (OHIO) 6
Abry Carver went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run to lead the Lady Mustangs to a win at the Florida Softball Beach Bash in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida.
Ava Carver and Josie Davis each added a double with an RBI and a run for Muhlenberg County (7-3), while Joshlynn Noe and Jaycee Phillips plated two runs apiece. Macy Cotton added an RBI as well.
Ava Carver picked up the pitching win, with Davis earning the save.
MOUNT VERNON 050 100 0 — 6 10 4
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 300 411 x — 9 10 2
WP-Av. Carver. SV-Davis. 2B-Ab. Carver, Av. Carver (Mu).
