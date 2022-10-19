When Chris Rodriguez Jr. was forced to sit out the first four games of the 2022 college football campaign, it was considered a deathblow to his hopes of one day becoming Kentucky’s all-time career leading rusher.
However, with the way Rodriguez has come out of the gates in his last two outings, the 5-foot-11, 224-pound bruiser is back on track.
Rodriguez struggled in his season debut — the Cats’ 22-19 loss at Mississippi on Oct. 1 — as he struggled to 72 yards with a touchdown on 19 attempts. It wasn’t exactly a bad outing, but it simply wasn’t what UK fans were accustomed to as first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and the running back worked to get on the same page.
Since then, however, Rodriguez has been off to the races.
Against South Carolina two weeks ago, he rolled up 126 yards on 22 carries. Although he didn’t reach the end zone, Rodriguez averaged 5.7 yards per rush and was a bright spot on what was an otherwise dismal day for UK.
Against Mississippi State this past Saturday, Rodriguez was even better.
He finished with 197 yards and two scores — both coming at crucial moments in the second half — while carrying the ball a career-high 31 times. In the process, Rodriguez became only the fourth Wildcat to ever surpass 3,000 career yards, joining Moe Williams (3,333 yards), Sonny Collins (3,835) and the program’s all-time leading rusher, Benny Snell (3,873).
With 3,134 career yards under his belt, Rodriguez sits only 740 yards behind Snell for that all-time milestone.
With five regular-season games and a presumed bowl game — only a total and complete collapse by the Cats down the stretch would prevent a postseason bid — Rodriguez is well within reaching distance of the mark.
In fact, Rodriguez would need to average 123.4 yards per game through the rest of the campaign — 148 if he wants to accomplish it during the regular season — to etch his name atop UK’s rushing record book.
Considering he’s averaging 131.7 yards per outing already, it’s certainly within reason that he’ll get there. If he continues to barrel through the opposition like he did against the Bulldogs, and if Kentucky’s offensive line continues building on what was widely considered its best performance of the season, then he’ll get there.
After having to miss the first four games of the season, it was quickly apparent that he’s making up for lost time.
It won’t be the easiest task, though.
The No. 19 Cats, idle this week as they enjoy a much-needed Saturday off, still have games at No. 3 Tennessee and at Missouri, followed by a trio of home contests against Vanderbilt, top-ranked Georgia and bitter rival Louisville.
That means UK will face, in order, the nation’s 10th-best rushing defense in Tennessee (93.3 ypg); the 58th in Missouri (138.3 ypg); the 87th in Vandy (160.7 ypg); the fifth in Georgia (83.4 ypg); and the 53rd in Louisville (133.8 ypg). By average, those teams will surrender only 610 rushing yards — well short of the 740 yards Rodriguez needs.
Even if you throw in a bowl game at the end, it’ll still require a massive effort down the stretch.
Of course, if anyone can bruise and batter their way to a strong close, it’s Rodriguez.
He’s returned to bolster what had previously been a subpar running backs room during his absence, and since his return, he’s commanded 60% of the Cats’ running attempts. That number should only trend upwards moving forward.
Rodriguez’s offseason mistakes cost him early in the year, but he’s in the process of fighting his way back. He’ll have to continue the fight if he wants to pass Williams, Collins and Snell on Kentucky’s all-time rushing list.
You shouldn’t expect anything different.
