LEXINGTON
The University of Kentucky passed its first true test of the 2021 season — but just barely.
The Wildcats rolled in their opening-week win over Louisiana Monroe, as UK’s newly-renovated offense and stifling defense was put on full display in a 45-10 blowout. However, Saturday’s Southeastern Conference opener against Missouri was billed as a true glimpse into what the Cats can achieve this season.
There were ups, there were downs, but what was most important for UK was the final result: A 35-28 win in front of 58,437 rowdy fans at Kroger Field.
“You saw spurts out there tonight where we were pretty good,” UK coach Mark Stoops said afterward. “I’ve just got to get some things ironed out. We’ve just got to get a killer instinct.”
Kentucky led for most of the contest, beginning with a 14-0 edge after a pair of Christopher Rodriguez Jr. touchdowns in the first quarter.
Rodriguez was the hero of the day, despite a costly fumble near the goal line late in the first half. The 5-foot-11, 224-pound junior scored four times, finishing with a career-best 207 yards and three TDs on 27 carries.
Knowing how thin his team’s margin for error was, Stoops was more annoyed than anything after Rodriguez’s giveaway.
“I didn’t like the fumble because I felt like there were other things on his mind prior to crossing the goal line,” Stoops said. “He came back and he’ll be a beast and he’ll play hard and we have all the confidence in him. But he’ll get it fixed and he’ll bounce back. He knows better.
“We lean on him. We need him. Late in the game there, he needed a breath and I said, “We need you. Come on, horse, we need you.’ ”
However, Rodriguez’s performance was simply a microcosm of the Cats as a whole — some negatives, some positives and, ultimately, a win.
Rodriguez’s fumble helped set the Tigers up for a scoring drive that brought them within 21-14 at halftime. Missouri then opened the third quarter with possession and a chance to tie the game, but an interception and subsequent TD swung the momentum back in UK’s favor. Down, then up.
The Cats were unable to build on their lead, and Missouri scored 14 unanswered points to tie the game. The Tigers’ second score came after UK’s Jalen Geiger dropped a sure-fire interception in the end zone. Up, then down.
Wan’Dale Robinson took a hard hit on what was eventually ruled a clean hit and stayed down momentarily, only to leap to his feet and wave his arms as the crowd roared. Down, then up — quite literally.
The entire game was a rollercoaster ride for the Cats, including the final minutes that saw Rodriguez score his fourth TD of the night, followed later by Missouri blocking Matt Ruffolo’s game-clinching 37-yard field goal. The Tigers were held to a turnover on downs on their final possession, with J.J. Weaver recording a sack — UK’s one and only of the night — on a crucial third down.
After the game, Rodriguez was all smiles, but he was aware of his miscue.
“We just knew we had more work to do (at halftime),” he said. “I blame that on myself. I told everyone in that locker room I shouldn’t have fumbled the ball. We shouldn’t have even been in that predicament, but we were. I put that on me.”
By the end of the night, though, Rodriguez had redeemed himself. Now, as the Cats (2-0, 1-0 in SEC) look forward, they’d like to see a more upward trajectory. That means no more ups and downs.
“We know we got more work to do,” Rodriguez said. “Everyone in that locker room knows it. Coaches know it. We’re ready to put that work in.”
