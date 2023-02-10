Though quarterback Will Levis has garnered much of Kentucky football fans’ attention during the 2023 NFL Draft process, and deservedly so, another key player in the Wildcats’ recent success is trying to make his way to the professional ranks.

Chris Rodriguez Jr., who cemented his legacy as one of UK’s most prolific rushers in program history, has been projected as a mid-to-late-round selection but is working to boost his stock ahead of the draft in late April.

