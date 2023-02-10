Though quarterback Will Levis has garnered much of Kentucky football fans’ attention during the 2023 NFL Draft process, and deservedly so, another key player in the Wildcats’ recent success is trying to make his way to the professional ranks.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., who cemented his legacy as one of UK’s most prolific rushers in program history, has been projected as a mid-to-late-round selection but is working to boost his stock ahead of the draft in late April.
Rodriguez finished his Kentucky career with 3,643 yards — third on the school’s all-time rushing list behind Benny Snell (3,873) and Sonny Collins (3,835) — and ran for 33 touchdowns, which puts him second in school history.
All things considered, the 5-foot-11, 224-pound bruiser should’ve finished his career as the program’s all-time leading rusher. An offseason DUI charge and subsequent four-game suspension to start the 2022 season derailed those plans, and he later sat out the Wildcats’ Music City Bowl matchup against Iowa to prepare for the NFL draft. He averaged 113 yards per game this past season, and five more contests would’ve put him well over the 4,000-yard mark.
Last week’s appearance at the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the series of practices leading up to the game may have swayed a few opinions, as well.
Rodriguez spoke about his goals for the event during an appearance on ESPN Radio’s Off the Bench before the game.
“I want to prove that I am that big back — that big, physical back that people see on tape,” he said. “For me, it’s going to be expressing that I’m really that physical guy.”
Admittedly soft spoken, Rodriguez also got the chance to meet with NFL teams for a round of quick interviews.
“You didn’t know what they were going to ask,” he said. “You didn’t know anything. It was hard at first, but then you kind of get used to it once you keep going, and it’s fun. I had fun.”
Rodriguez, who suited up for the American Team in a 27-10 loss, finished with a team-best 27 yards on six carries, along with two receptions for 36 yards. He also fumbled once, which doesn’t help his case at the next level.
Of course, Rodriguez’s lack of lateral quickness — he doesn’t make defenders miss as much as he simply bowls them over — and his spare usage in UK’s passing game will lower his ceiling. As such, projections have him being selected in the fourth or fifth round.
According to The Draft Network’s Damian Parson, Rodriguez seems destined for a role as an early-down and short-yardage runner.
“He is a physical, downhill runner that is difficult to bring down with the first defender,” Parson wrote. “He thrives on gaining yards after contact — 669 of his 904 yards came after contact this season.
“He plays with good vision and patience, allowing his blocks to set up.”
NFL Draft Buzz has the 22-year-old listed as the 12th-best running back in the 2023 class and projected as a fourth-round pick.
WalterFootball views Rodriguez in a similar position as the 11th-best back in the 2023 draft.
FantasyPros, meanwhile, has the Georgia native going in the fifth round.
Next month’s NFL Combine, of course, could change that.
After all, at Rodriguez’s draft position, teams are looking for potential — and there’s plenty to be found in an All-Southeastern Conference rusher who powered his way to 6.2 yards per carry over a five-year career at UK.
Whichever team drafts Rodriguez should know that it’s not getting anything flashy, but instead he’ll be a runner that isn’t afraid of getting between the tackles and churning out tough yardage.
