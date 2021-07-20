The University of Kentucky has something special brewing with Chris Rodri- guez Jr.
The junior running back had a breakout campaign last season, emerging to overtake then-senior A.J. Rose as the Wildcats’ most productive rusher. Rodriguez finished the year with 785 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games, and his 6.6-yards-per-carry mark was the best among Southeastern Conference running backs.
Even dating back to his redshirt freshman season in 2019, Rodriguez has always been a handful.
The 5-foot-11, 224-pound bruiser was just the fourth rushing option on the team that year — the season when Lynn Bowden Jr. ran rampant as a receiver-turned-quarterback — but still churned out 533 yards and six TDs on only 71 attempts.
He had been one of Kentucky’s best-kept secrets up until last year. Now, the secret’s out.
On Monday, Rodriguez was named to the watch list for the 2021 Maxwell Award — given to the most outstanding all-around player in all of college football. He’s also been named preseason second-team All-SEC by Athlon Sports, third-team All-SEC by Phil Steele and a preseason honorable mention All-American by Pro Football Focus.
Like any thoroughbred in the commonwealth, however, Rodriguez insists on wearing blinders to block out all the attention he’s been getting.
“I actually don’t know any of the awards I’m up for,” he said on the Behind Kentucky Football podcast last week. “... I don’t let it get to me. That’d be one thing I’m trying to work on this season: Not getting caught up in all the hype.”
And, trust me, there’s plenty of hype.
According to Pro Football Focus, Rodriguez is the highest-graded returning player in the SEC. He’s also rated as the eighth-best running back in the nation.
Of course, having the luxury of running behind Kentucky’s highly-touted offensive line doesn’t hurt, but Rodriguez is no stranger to lowering his shoulder and earning tough yardage. Last year, he racked up 105 consecutive carries without being tackled behind the line of scrimmage, and also gained positive yardage on 116 of his 119 total attempts.
If Rodriguez continues to develop at the pace he’s been on, he’ll be the center of attention for the Cats’ offense.
That’s no problem with first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who insists Rodriguez needs to touch the ball “as many times as possible.”
That also includes an increased role in the passing game, no matter which quarterback eventually wins the starting job.
Rodriguez caught just one pass for 12 yards last year, but he’ll be expected to know the ins and outs of his team’s offense and contribute in a variety of ways. All signs show he’s still on course.
“I want to be faster,” Rodriguez said. “I’m working on my strength, I’m working on knowing the defense. Knowing the defense and being able to read them and also be able to get on the board and draw the whole offense and defense, that’s one of the main things I’ve been working on.”
So, when UK opens fall practice next month, expect to hear plenty of hype about the Cats’ leading rusher.
“I really just wish it was closer to the season, where we could actually (play),” Rodriguez said. “It’s not as easy against our defense. We go against them every day.
“I’m just ready to see it on Sept. 4.”
And then it’s off to the races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.