Kentucky Wesleyan’s Jordan Roland has been a model of consistency for the Panthers this season.
Averaging a team-leading 14.9 points per contest, the 6-foot-1 junior guard has scored in double figures in 14 consecutive games. He’s shooting 45.2% from the field and has made 37-of-99 3-point attempts (37.4%) while playing a team-high 34.5 minutes per game.
“Everyone that follows us and watches us can see what Jordan’s doing for us on the floor,” Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper said at his biweekly radio show Monday night. “He’s a calming influence offensively. Very, very capable.”
Since the turn of the calendar, Roland is averaging 18 points per outing, but the Flint, Michigan, native admits that there were some early struggles at the start of his Wesleyan career.
“During the exhibitions, I definitely wasn’t playing my best,” said Roland, who was held to single-digit scoring in three of the Panthers’ first four games. “My teammates and my coaches, they just wanted to keep me inspired and tell me to keep my confidence. i wouldn’t say I was getting depressed or anything, but I was getting on myself because I wasn’t playing my best.
“My teammates kept me cheered up, and my coaches watched film with me. I feel my evolution was not only on my own but my teammates and coaches definitely pushed me to play better.”
Since then, however, Roland has thrived.
“I’ve definitely been enjoying my time at Kentucky Wesleyan,” he said. “I love my teammates, I love my coaches, and I definitely love the community and how they love and take pride in Kentucky Wesleyan basketball.
“One thing about our team, we’re so unselfish. We really don’t care who scores all the points, we don’t care. The only goal on our team is to win.”
Nothing is more apparent about Roland, who won three high school state championships at Beecher High School.
He then went to Mott Community College, where he was a first-team all-conference selection and defensive player of the year in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association in 2018. Roland then ventured to Division II Notre Dame College in Ohio, where he scored 18.2 points per game as a second-team All-Mountain East Conference pick in 2020-21.
Landing in Owensboro didn’t take long. After talking with Cooper and building a relationship with Wesleyan’s coaches during the offseason, Roland bought in to the Panthers nearly immediately.
“I feel like this is the greatest place for me to be,” he said.
After helping Wesleyan to a 10-8 overall record and a 5-5 mark in conference play — along with the Panthers feeling like they dropped a few close games along the way — Roland feels good about the team’s chances moving forward.
“I definitely see us going far, like really going far,” he said. “We’ve seen already all the teams in our conference, and we’ve played against them, so we know what to expect and know what to expect from ourselves. It’s really going to take a lot of belief and buy-in from us, and accountability. It starts at practice and then it leads to the game.
“I go out, try to play my best and try to do anything to help the team win. I know it’s not all about scoring. Other things can help the team win, and that’s all I’m about. I’m a team player — I just want to win a game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.