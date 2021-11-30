The Panthers made sure there was no overtime Monday night.
Junior guard Jordan Roland scored the last eight points of the game for Kentucky Wesleyan, including a free throw with 3.1 seconds remaining, to lift the Panthers to an 81-80 victory over Salem at the Sportscenter.
The victory came on the heels of KWC’s 85-80 overtime loss to Southern Indiana last week, and fourth-year Panthers coach Drew Cooper commended his players for their toughness Monday night.
“It’s a season that if they don’t respond to challenges, it’s going to be a very, very long season,” Cooper said. “We have the tools to be a very good basketball team. We beat a very good basketball team tonight.
“It’s about making a couple more plays than we did on Wednesday. Jordan Roland stepped up and made enough plays. Each team performed very, very well.”
KWC (4-2) shot 58.1% from the field in the first half, knocking down 8-of-17 3-pointers (47.1%) in the process, to build a 45-35 halftime lead. Nathan Boyle knocked down a 3, his fourth of the half, with three seconds left to cap Wesleyan’s 12-2 scoring run over the final 3:18 before intermission.
Not to be deterred, Salem (4-3) never went away.
After falling behind by 12 points early in the second half, the Tigers responded with an 11-1 run to pull to within 48-46 with 16:44 remaining.
Wyatt Battaile’s 3-point make pushed Wesleyan to a 67-60 advantage with 9:12 left, but Salem battled back to take a 72-71 lead on Tobias Howard Jr.’s shot from distance with 5:33 left. Neither team was able to seize control beyond that point, with five lead changes and two ties.
The Tigers led 78-75 after Barron Tanner’s layup at 2:42, but consecutive foul shots and a midrange jumper from Roland pushed Wesleyan back to a one-point lead a minute later. After another Howard jumper, Roland split two foul shots to tie the game at 80.
Salem had the ball with 37 seconds left, but KWC forced a miss, and big man Sasha Sukhanov came away with a rebound in heavy traffic. He found an outlet pass to Battaile, who sailed a long pass to Roland downcourt. The Flint, Michigan, native was fouled and split another two foul shots to provide the game’s final heroics.
“The late-game execution was very good by us,” Cooper said. “That was a great over-the-top pass to Jordan. We’ll take it. Like I said, this season is going to be taxing emotionally. Every game is going to be like this.”
Roland finished with a team-high 21 points to pace the Panthers, while Boyle finished with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Battaile added 10 points with five assists, and Antonio Thomas dished out a game-best seven helpers.
KWC shot 54.5% from the floor, including an 11-of-26 mark from beyond the arc (42.3%), to overcome a 10-of-20 shooting performance at the foul line (50%). The Panthers were outrebounded 32-22, but they forced 13 turnovers leading to a 27-7 advantage in points off giveaways. KWC also collected 25 assists on 30 made baskets compared to just seven floor errors.
“Our decision-making offensively was the best it has been,” Cooper said. “In their zone, in their man (defense), our guys did a good job of helping one another drive up individual field-goal percentages. ... I don’t think we had many possessions tonight that weren’t what we wanted.
“It was the first time that we shot above 50%. It was an evolution in terms of finding our niche offensively, to get to 54% tonight. That’s a box check, because we’ve been talking about that all season. We needed it tonight.”
Fonz Hale scored 23 points to pace Salem, which shot 54.4% from the floor, 8-of-17 from distance (47.1%) and 10-of-11 at the free-throw line (90.9%). Stan Smith finished with 17 points, Howard added 14 points, and Rodney Smith chipped in 10 points.
Wesleyan returns to action in its Great Midwest Athletic Conference opener Thursday when the Panthers host Hillsdale.
SALEM 35 45 — 80
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 45 36 — 81
Salem (80) — Hale 23, S. Smith 17, Howard 14, R. Smith 10, Bell 8, Tanner 6, Gue 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (81) — Roland 21, Boyle 15, Battaile 10, Wilson 9, Sisson 8, Thomas 6, Boyd 5, Sukhanov 4, Mitchell 3.
