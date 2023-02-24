Jordan Roland scored a game-best 21 points, including eight in the final four minutes, to lift the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team to a 59-58 win over conference foe Ohio Dominican on Thursday at Alumni Hall in Columbus, Ohio.

KWC fell behind 51-46 with 5:32 left, and after a 3-pointer by Kennedy Miles, Roland scored on a layup, drew a foul and converted a free throw to put KWC ahead 52-51 with 3:30 remaining. After a layup by Zach Szul put Ohio Dominican back on top moments later, another three-point play from Roland lifted Wesleyan to a 55-53 advantage with 2:51 left.

