Jordan Roland scored a game-best 21 points, including eight in the final four minutes, to lift the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team to a 59-58 win over conference foe Ohio Dominican on Thursday at Alumni Hall in Columbus, Ohio.
KWC fell behind 51-46 with 5:32 left, and after a 3-pointer by Kennedy Miles, Roland scored on a layup, drew a foul and converted a free throw to put KWC ahead 52-51 with 3:30 remaining. After a layup by Zach Szul put Ohio Dominican back on top moments later, another three-point play from Roland lifted Wesleyan to a 55-53 advantage with 2:51 left.
Following a Ben Sisson layup, Ohio Dominican trimmed the lead to 57-56 on Keshawn Heard’s 3-pointer with 1:21 to go. Another Roland layup extended Wesleyan’s advantage to 59-56 with 1:01 remaining. Sean Marks made two foul shots to trim KWC’s lead to a single point with eight seconds left but couldn’t get any closer.
“Winning ugly is better than losing pretty,” said KWC coach Drew Cooper, whose team improved to 15-12 overall and 11-8 in league play. “Roland and Sisson really carried us. We get down 5 there and between those two and Kennedy Miles’s 3, they really made the last run happen.”
Roland shot 8-of-15 from the field, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc, and dished a team-best four assists. In the process, the senior guard eclipsed the 1,000-point scoring mark for his career.
Sisson added 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting and hauled in a career-high 16 rebounds for KWC, which dominated the paint to the tune of a 38-24 scoring advantage.
A 3-pointer from Roland less than five minutes into the game sparked a 12-0 scoring run that left Wesleyan with a 18-7 edge with 11 minutes left before halftime. Ohio Dominican cut the deficit to 25-21 on Szul’s 3 with 7:13 left in the first half, but Wesleyan scored 10 of the game’s next 15 points to secure a 35-26 edge at intermission.
KWC pulled ahead 39-26 on another Sisson basket with 17:33 to go, but Ohio Dominican (9-17, 5-14 G-MAC) answered with a 25-7 scoring outburst to seize a 51-46 lead with 5:32 remaining — setting the stage for the visiting Panthers’ final push.
Wesleyan shot 42.1% from the floor, including just 5-of-24 from beyond the arc (20.8%), and made 6-of-10 foul shots (60%) with 10 turnovers leading to 14 points.
Szul and Jarius Jones notched 14 points and seven rebounds apiece for Ohio Dominican, which shot 40.7% from the field, 6-of-22 from long distance (27.3%) and 8-of-11 at the free-throw line (72.7%) with nine turnovers leading to seven points.
With the win, KWC earned a berth in the Great Midwest tournament and is currently sitting fourth in the league standings. The Panthers close the regular season Saturday at Cedarville as they attempt to secure home-court advantage in the first round.
“I hope this can catapult us into our best road win of the year Saturday,” Cooper said. “Love this group.”
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN35 24 — 59
Kentucky Wesleyan (59) — Roland 21, Sisson 17, Thomas 6, Fernandez 5, Miles 5, Boyd 4.
Ohio Dominican (58) — Jones 14, Szul 14, Marks 9, Haynes 7, Laurich 7, Heard 5, James 2.
