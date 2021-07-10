Once again, the University of Kentucky may have struck gold on the transfer market.
Due to the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, using the transfer portal has become a necessity — this offseason especially. With so many talented players available out there, coaches are getting a better chance than ever to add key pieces from outside their programs.
And, perhaps, nobody has done it better than Mark Stoops.
So far, the Wildcats have added former Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, former Ole Miss linebacker Jacquez Jones and former Penn State quarterback Will Levis — all expected to be difference-makers in 2021.
With the addition of former LSU offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal on Thursday, the Cats only bolstered what was already a tremendous offensive line. UK lost two starters from last year’s squad in center Drake Jackson and tackle Landon Young but returns a wealth of talent and experience — including All-Southeastern Conference tackle Darian Kinnard.
Rosenthal, a 6-foot-7, 327-pounder who started five games at left tackle for the Tigers last year, had been through a slew of disciplinary problems at LSU before hitting the transfer portal on June 28.
He wanted a change of scenery, so why not the Cats?
“Leaving LSU was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Rosenthal wrote on Twitter. “... My decision was not based on my athleticism alone — it was based on me attending the University that I believe can help mold and shape me into a better man and help me reach my full potential on the field.”
He even referenced former UK defensive back Kelvin Joseph, who also transferred from LSU and was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the latest NFL Draft after one season in Lexington.
“After witnessing UK help a former teammate of mine and considering the experience and success of their Offensive Line (The Big Blue Wall) it was an easy decision to make,” he continued.
Rosenthal was seeking a second chance wherever he could find it, so of course, he wound up at Kentucky — a place where redemption is readily available for those who work at it.
And, clearly, Stoops saw the potential of the former four-star prospect from Ferriday, Louisiana.
“We are excited to welcome Dare to our team,” Stoops said in a release Friday. “He has SEC experience and is a tremendous talent. He will be a great addition to the Big Blue Wall.”
Rosenthal appeared in seven total games last season, missing three due to suspension. He also appeared in five games and started three for LSU’s 2019 national championship team.
By adding someone of that caliber to what has already been one of UK’s strengths over the last several seasons, logic says it should all work out. You never know, though.
Taking a transfer is always a risk because, obviously, there was a reason they transferred in the first place.
If Rosenthal, who can play immediately and has three years of eligibility remaining, buys into what Stoops and his assistant coaches are preaching, he could be an integral part of the Cats’ foundation moving forward.
Questions remain about Kentucky’s offense, especially with a new quarterback under center and a first-year offensive coordinator to boot, but a line that features Kinnard, Rosenthal, blue-chip freshman Jager Burton, redshirt senior Austin Dotson, sixth-year senior Luke Fortner and returning starter Kenneth Horsey, among others, is a good place to start.
UK was already fielding one of the most talented and complete offensive lines in the SEC, but the Cats may end up featuring one of the best units in the entire country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.