Catholic boys finish 19th at muddy meet
PARIS — Hancock County eighth-grader Izzy Ross finished 41st at the KHSAA Class A State Cross Country Meet on a muddy, rain-slicked Saturday at Bourbon Cross Country Course, leading the Hornets to a 17th-place finish as a team.
Despite conditions that HCHS coach Wes Meserve called the muddiest he’d seen in years, and perhaps even his entire coaching career, he expects the competition to pay off for his young squad.
“I was really hoping for our girls to finish in the top 10, but I think the conditions knocked them off their game a little,” he said. “We’re a pretty young and inexperienced team with only one senior competing today. I have a really talented group of young girls and I think this was a great experience for them.
“Sometimes you have perfect racing conditions, and this wasn’t even close, but you have to learn to race through whatever adversity the course and nature throw at you.”
Ross finished the race in 22:41, while the Lady Hornets also got scoring from seventh-grader Carolina Jones (23:34, 73rd); senior Ally Voyles (23:55, 89th); junior Lexus Ralph (24:43, 108th); and junior Julianna Nevitt (27:36, 176th).
“The average grade for my returning runners is ninth grade, and two of them have never ran varsity before this season,” Meserve said, “so they still have a lot to learn. This will prepare them for future races and success.”
Owensboro Catholic also sent a pair of seventh-grade runners to the state meet as individuals. Peyton Reid (23:58) placed 93rd, and Ainsley Sutter (25:19) was 122nd.
“They ran really well,” Lady Aces coach Rowan Jones said. “It was a good experience for them. They have several more years to do this, but these are true conditions for postseason cross country right here.
“The conditions were obviously a little slippery. In some spots, you can’t even run — you just have to manage to not fall down and then run in the straightaways.”
The most important thing, Jones added, was his youngsters simply seeing the state meet in person.
“We’re just proud of the team as a whole and these two girls that came out and ran hard today,” he said. “I could tell they were nervous. You’ve got the buzz of all these teams and all the people here, then you just factor in the cooler weather and conditions. It sounds cliché, but before the race started I just told them to go have fun, and I think they did.”
Bishop Brossart senior Claire Curtsinger won the race in 19:39, while Lexington Christian captured the team title.
In the boys race, Catholic junior Austin Marsh (19:59) captured 83rd place to lead the Aces to 19th overall. Other production came from junior Braden Davis (20:13, 97th); sophomore Nolan Murphy (20:22, 108th); senior Lance Dickens (22:20, 185th); sophomore Cooper Danzer (22:42, 194th); seventh-grader Simon Thompson (22:43, 196th); and freshman Patrick Hauke (23:32, 215th).
Aside from Marsh, OCHS coach Scott Lowe said, running at state was a new experience for his entire team.
“It’s just promising for next year,” Lowe said. “It’s exciting. No matter where we finish, it’s the experience they gained that we can build on.”
Lowe was in a similar situation when he began coaching the Aces in 2000, and he’s seen what it takes to create momentum within the Catholic program.
“When I got those guys, the coach before me was already building, so there was already a core in place,” he said. “We kept building on it and building on it and building on it.
“We’ve got pieces here and there, so if we can fill in the rest with some middle schoolers, we can keep moving forward with it.”
Individually, Whitesville Trinity sophomore Jacob Howard (18:54) finished 42nd.
Hancock County senior Nolan DeJarnette (20:22) placed 107th, while HCHS eighth-grader Hunter Stephens was unable to compete with a stress fracture.
“Nolan ran for several years and then took a couple years off,” Meserve said. “He came out late this season and was able to capstone his cross country career with a run at the state meet. I was happy for him to have this opportunity.”
Beechwood senior Natnael Weldemich won the boys race in 16:59, with St. Henry taking the team championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.