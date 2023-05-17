New rules designed to increase the flow of games and reduce injuries in high school basketball will go into effect across the country in 2023-24 — and, although the changes were unexpected, they have the potential to make a big difference in the future.

Earlier this week, the National Federation of State High School Associations — the governing body of high school athletics in the United States — decided to wholly remove 1-and-1 free throw situations from the game and increased the number of fouls needed for teams to reach the bonus.

