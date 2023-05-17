New rules designed to increase the flow of games and reduce injuries in high school basketball will go into effect across the country in 2023-24 — and, although the changes were unexpected, they have the potential to make a big difference in the future.
Earlier this week, the National Federation of State High School Associations — the governing body of high school athletics in the United States — decided to wholly remove 1-and-1 free throw situations from the game and increased the number of fouls needed for teams to reach the bonus.
Before, seven team fouls in a half resulted in opponents reaching the bonus and getting one guaranteed free throw. A made foul shot meant they got a second one, as well. Once team fouls reached 10 in a half, the double bonus, it resulted in two automatic free throws.
Yes, but at the same time, it meant that the end of halves had the potential to drag on — especially at the end of contests, when trailing teams intentionally foul to have a chance at getting the ball back.
Now, players will shoot two free throws at the fifth foul, and fouls will reset at the end of each quarter.
According to Lindsey Atkinson, the NFHS director of sports and liaison to the basketball rules committee, plenty of thought went into the decision.
“The rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds,” Atkinson said. “Additionally, resetting the fouls each quarter will improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four.”
The NFHS also adopted a series of other changes — such as throw-in locations after defensive fouls and tweaks to uniform policies — but none were more drastic than getting rid of the 1-and-1.
It may not seem like a major change on the surface, but there’s no doubt that it could drastically affect the way games are played.
Instead of trailing teams being able to chip away at leads — especially when they could send poor free-throw shooters to the foul line and get the ball back after one miss — it’ll make coaches rethink how they approach end-of-game situations.
By the same metric, it also loosens — and, ironically, later tightens — the ability for teams to be aggressive defensively. In the long run, they’ll get more fouls per half, but the penalty for reaching the bonus and picking up any subsequent fouls is much more severe.
Women’s college basketball underwent similar changes in 2015-16, and by all accounts, it’s improved game flow over the last several years. If nothing else, foul-heavy games won’t feel like as much of a slog moving forward.
Of course, not everybody will be on board.
For coaches who have been in the game for a long time, there’s probably a sense of “why now?” And although the NFHS said that the measure will reduce injury potential battling for rebounds, it offered no concrete stats to back up that claim.
Nonetheless, it’s a change that high school basketball players and coaches will have to adapt to — for better or worse.
The idea makes sense on the surface, but it remains to be seen how successful it’ll be in practice. We’ll see if it really makes a difference this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.