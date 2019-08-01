Running for Nadia Rowe competing in NYC Marathon to raise awareness of CMV

Distance running has been a way of life for Matt Rowe, but the journey he will take on Nov. 3 will have added significance -- to say the very least.
Matt, 33, a star runner and later cross country coach at Daviess County High School, will compete for the first time in the legendary New York City Marathon as a fundraising gesture for the CMV Foundation, an official charity in the event. He will run with four others around the country representing CMV.
Nadia Rowe, the 18-month-old daughter of Matt and Amy Rowe, was born Jan. 23, 2018, a month premature with CMV -- Cytomegalovirus, a fairly common, potentially deadly virus that can be passed from mother to child during pregnancy.
Nadia very nearly did not survive it.
"Nadia was born in Owensboro and Amy saw her for five minutes," Matt recalled. "Then, an ambulance transported Nadia to Norton's Children's Hospital in Louisville -- she was there for three weeks."
The gravity of the situation was immediate and profound.
"The virus caused Natalie to lose vision in one eye, to have a stroke, to have hearing issues, and there have been other complications," Matt said. "She had an enlarged liver and spleen, also rashes. There were four platelet and blood transfusions, bleeding on the brain, a spinal tap, hearing tests -- nine different specialists in all treated her.
"It was touch and go each day, very severe -- it was life or death we were dealing with."
Now Matt -- who has completed five previous marathons with a best time of 2:48 for 26.2 miles -- will run for Nadia and all others with CMV.
"The goal here is to raise awareness because most people don't know about CMV," said Matt, who just completed his third 65-mile week in a row in preparation for an event staged through all five boroughs of NYC that will feature upward of 52,000 competitors. "I'll be be very fit for the race.
"Running any marathon is an emotional experience and this time, of course, there will be added emotion. I'll have a plan, but there's always a point in the marathon where you have to dig deep for motivation, and this cause is a huge motivating factor for me.
"Knowing everything Nadia's been through, I can suffer a few hours to make her proud."
Nadia's condition, meanwhile, is progressing favorably with ongoing occupational therapy and speech therapy. In addition, through the First Steps program, she is catching up on learning to walk and other early childhood milestones.
"We've discovered through social media and other contacts that there are a lot more severe cases of CMV than ours," Matt noted. "Nadia's motor skills are good."
Amy also is doing well.
Through their trials, the Rowes have been sustained by an abiding Christian faith.
Amy was quoted in a blog that stated, "We have so many questions, but one thing we have never questioned is our faith in God, and we know that He has an amazing plan for Nadia."
Matt concurs.
"For me, our faith has been the one thing we knew for certain during that time," he said. "It's the thing that kept us going and comforted us as we would leave the hospital each night. To see prayer after prayer being answered about your baby girl, it's hard not to believe in something."
The Rowes plan to make their NYC Marathon experience a vacation of sorts. Nadia and Amy will be there, as will Amy's parents Jeff and Lori Winstead, as well as Amy's younger brother, Sam. They will fly together to the Empire State.
"We're staying at the Courtyard Marriott-Central Park, which is the tallest hotel in North America," Matt said. "We plan on doing some sightseeing while we're up there."
Matt was required to submit $4,000 up front for his charity spot in the NYC Marathon, and thus far has raised $2,500 to cover his entry fee. To come, there will be a DCHS football fundraiser, a fundraiser in conjunction with East County Elementary Cross Country Series, and he will have a booth on Aug. 8 at Kentucky Wesleyan College's 5K race in association with Friday After 5.
For more information or to donate, Matt Rowe's website is www.crowdrise.com/matt-rowe. In addition, the foundation's website is www.nationalcmv.org.
