Every high school football team takes its own approach when it comes to offensive philosophies.
Some teams prefer a more pass-heavy system designed to get downfield in a hurry and score a lot of points. Others may prefer a ground-based attack, running the ball between the tackles. A lot of coaches prefer a balanced mixture of both.
No matter your preference, though, one thing's for sure: If you want to win, you better be able to run the football.
As much as the game has changed over time -- teams at all levels throw the ball more now than ever before -- the one remaining constant is the importance of a consistent, if not high-quality, running attack.
For one, there has to be some semblance of balance.
Even for teams that mainly pass the ball, eventually there comes a time when you've got to run it -- whether it's to keep defenses guessing, to pick up first downs in short-yardage situations or even just to run the clock out late in contests.
The same goes for teams who exclusively run the ball, too. There has to be the threat of passing at some point, otherwise teams risk making themselves one dimensional and, as a result, easier to defend.
There are outliers, of course, but more often than not, the mark of a championship-caliber squad is its ability to run the ball and move the chains. After all, five of last season's six KHSAA state champions finished within the top 12 in rushing yards per game for their respective classes.
Focusing on the ground game can help alleviate a lot of problems, and it all starts up front.
An offensive line that can push their counterparts around will only open up opportunities as games progress. Naturally, wearing down opponents eventually leads to more scoring chances. Even the most mediocre running backs can find success if they're able to work behind a strong, determined group of linemen.
The next key lies with the ball carriers themselves. Open running lanes aren't always there, so it's up to the running backs to find those gaps in the defense -- as small as they may be -- and exploit them for positive yards. Speed and quickness are crucial, but vision and decisiveness can provide the biggest advantages.
Though they may not be hauling in any receptions on running plays, wide receivers can play just as crucial of a role as anyone else. Downfield blocking allows running backs to manuever into open space and, if they're fast enough, break away for long trips to pay dirt.
It's a team-wide effort that requires everyone working on the same page, and the teams that execute it to perfection typically find the most success.
For several teams in the Messenger-Inquirer coverage area, running the ball has become a top priority.
At Hsncock and McLean counties, it's just about the only style they know -- and it's led to prosperity in recent years. Though the Hornets and Cougars have struggled out of the gate in 2019, much of it due to graduation losses from a season ago, are both coming off winning campaigns and will look to establish more running success this week.
Ohio County finished 1-10 last year, but the return of running back Q'Daryius Jennings has the Eagles aiming high this time around. He put together a prolific sophomore season at Grayson County and, in helping Ohio County start out 1-1, has earned recognition as one of the best rushers in the state.
Apollo has been boosted by the addition of Harold Hogg, who has been a dyanmic runner during the Eagles' 1-1 start. His impact has helped lessen the loss of talented running back Mariano McKenzie to graduation.
Daviess County's Shane Riley has emerged of one of the area's top runners, providing the Panthers an early-season lift as DC works to find its new crop of playmakers.
Owensboro, meanwhile, is still looking to find production after the preseason injury to superstar running back Imonte Owsley, and the Red Devils may have found their next top rusher in Ethan Avery.
Owensboro Catholic hasn't yet put together a consistent rushing performance, but Hagan Edge's explosiveness out of the backfield gives the Aces a top-notch weapon in both the running and passing games.
Muhlenberg County, which has been held scoreless in its first two outings, will havw its sights set on establishing the run this week against Hopkins County Central.
All good teams know the importance of running the football. Squads that can do it the best are often the ones coming out on top at the end of Friday nights.
