Daviess County's girls' basketball team fell to Russell County 64-37 in the Banker Hardwood Classic on Thursday.
Adylan Ayer led DC with 14 points. Brooklyn Daugherty added 10 points for DC. Ayer and Daugherty each made three 3-pointers for the Lady Panthers.
Russell County was led by Star Marcum with 21 points.
DAVIESS COUNTY 5-9-14-9 -- 37
RUSSELL COUNTY 23-13-16-12 -- 64
Daviess County (37) -- Ayer 14, Daugherty 10, Means 7, Blandford 5, Chinn 1.
Russell County (64) -- Marcum 21, Bault 10, Elkins 10, Shearer 8, Yates 8, Preston 4, McQuery 3.
BOYSMcCREARY CENTRAL 76TRINITY 48
Ethan Howard scored 15 points to lead Trinity in the Williamstown Holiday Tournament game.
McCREARY CENTRAL 25-20-16-15 -- 76
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 12-8-14-14 -- 48
McCreary Central (76) -- Heath 13, Campbell 9, Longmire 8, Stephens 8, Davis 8, Kidd 7, Loudermilk 5, Griffiths 6, C. Conaster 5, T. Conaster 5, McKinney 2,
Trinity (48) -- E. Howard 15, Wathen 7, Hall 7, Wright 4, Smith 3, Huff 3, Hernandez 3, Dickens 2, Mills 2, G. Howard 2.
(0) comments
