As the Kentucky football team begins winding down on its spring practice schedule, Wildcats coaches have been encouraged by the development of their team’s defense — especially after seeing the talent within UK’s secondary.
With just three practices remaining following Thursday’s session, UK defensive coordinator Brad White can see the potential with safeties Zion Childress, Jalen Geiger and Jordan Lovett all earning playing time.
“We talk about having three starters back there,” White said, noting that Geiger, a 6-foot-1, 199-pound senior, is back after missing most of 2022 with a season-ending knee injury he suffered in the second game of the year. “You have three starting safeties, that’s such a luxury these days. We’re excited to get (Geiger) back in the mix.”
Geiger showed plenty of promise after a sophomore campaign that saw him total 18 tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hurry, a pass breakup and an interception he returned for a touchdown. However, he went down during UK’s 26-16 win over Florida and never returned.
It was the first time the Columbia, South Carolina, native had ever missed extended time — and he worked to find the silver lining while he was forced to watch from the sideline.
“This was my first injury ever in my career,” he said. “This is the first time I missed a game, practice, so it was real different for me, but I knew I had to go past that and be there for the young guys and step up for them.
“It gives me a way different perspective. I see the game through a totally different lens now, having that year off. … I’m smarter now, just knowing the game. Before, I was playing straight off athleticism and flying around making plays. Now, I’m smarter, seeing things before they happen, even from the sideline.”
Among those who stepped up in Geiger’s absence was Childress, a 6-foot, 201-pound junior who totaled 34 tackles, two stops for loss, a sack and two pass breakups in his first season at UK after transferring from Texas State.
It didn’t take long for UK coaches to see his momentum from last year carry over into the spring.
“He’s through the roof in terms of confidence,” White said of the Houston native. “It stems from how he approaches the game. If you walk in every single meeting, he’s the one, the pen’s always in his hand. He’s looking for any little nugget that any coach says, and if there’s anything that sparks something, he’s writing it down. Those are the guys that can’t get enough. They last in football for a long time. He’s doing a great job from a leadership standpoint, I think he’s got a comfort level that he’s been here and he’s been in the system.
“Everybody in that locker room trusts him. Offense, defense, special teams, coaches — everybody trusts him. So when he speaks, everybody listens. I’m pleased with where he is right now.”
Childress accepts his role with pride, too.
“It just means that my teammates depend on me,” he said. “They depend on me to be that alpha every day, so every day when I wake up and roll out of the bed, I have to flip a switch and get myself into the mentality to be that guy for my teammates every day.
“All it took was time for me to get comfortable. Me and my dad had this talk about 10 times: As soon as I got comfortable and the opportunity presented itself, I knew I would take off from there. Just being able to be patient and grow, and then when the opportunity came, just be able to take off.”
Lovett, a 6-2, 195-pound sophomore from North Hardin High School, played in all 13 games last year with 11 starts. He finished second on the team with 62 tackles, along with two interceptions and five pass breakups.
The best part about having all three safeties available, White said, is the versatility that it will give the Cats.
“You’ve got two guys, especially from Jalen and Zion, that can really play either (safety spot), they’re interchangeable,” he said. “Jordan, pretty much free safety to the boundary, there’s just a comfort level there for him, but the other two can switch. You can have so many different variations, packages, mixes of those guys — you can get all three on the field together.
“If you’re asking one position to just stay in for every snap of the game, those guys are going wear out. There’s plenty of snaps to go around, and we’re going to be able to keep each of those guys fresh. They can play fast, they can all play physical. That’s going to be a position group that I lean on heavily because of the experience, because of their play style, because of their mentality, all three of them — just really, really excited to get Jalen back.”
