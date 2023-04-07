UK defense feature

Kentucky defensive back Jordan Lovett reacts during a drill at practice on March 7 at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility in Lexington.

 UK Athletics

As the Kentucky football team begins winding down on its spring practice schedule, Wildcats coaches have been encouraged by the development of their team’s defense — especially after seeing the talent within UK’s secondary.

With just three practices remaining following Thursday’s session, UK defensive coordinator Brad White can see the potential with safeties Zion Childress, Jalen Geiger and Jordan Lovett all earning playing time.

