Sales racking up the sacks for OHS defense

Yovani Sales is making up for lost time as a member of the surging Owensboro High School football team this fall.
In only his second season with the Red Devils, the 6-foot-1, 223-pound senior nose guard has made his presence felt for a defense that has emerged as one of the finest in all the commonwealth.
Sales leads the team in tackles for loss (10) and quarterback sacks (9), and he's second on the squad in total tackles (33) to fellow senior Kobe Skortz.
"I'm up front with a bunch of seniors, and I love them to death," Sales said of teammates Skortz, Jaden Greathouse and Trace Grenier. "We all have the same mindset as seniors -- to do whatever it takes for our football team to be successful at the highest level of play.
"This is our last shot here, and we want to make the most of it."
Sales was quick to credit OHS defensive line coach Mac Webb for much of the unit's success.
"Coach Webb has us prepared every week," Sales said. "He's really helped us in terms of learning the opponents' tendencies, what to expect in certain situations,
and I think that being prepared like that has allowed us to step on the field each week and play with a lot of confidence."
OHS takes a 6-1 record and a five-game winning streak to district foe Graves County on Friday night. The Red Devils enter the contest surrendering just 4.8 points per game. Moreover, the Devils allow just 55.6 rushing yards per game and 72.7 passing yards per game.
"It's a lot of fun playing defense here," Sales said. "It's a special group of players I'm competing with, and we try to make it fun, make it a point to get better each week.
"I feel my strengths are holding good gaps, which allows our linebackers to make plays, and I feel like I have good off-the-ball strength, good first-hand strength and the speed it takes to make plays in the backfield."
Owensboro head coach Jay Fallen has been impressed.
"Yovani is really still growing as a player because he doesn't have that much experience at the varsity level," Fallin said. "He still has that hunger to improve and work hard in practice. He has a positive attitude that keeps his motor high, and he's a big-time competitor.
"He runs very well for his size, and he's a key member of some of our special teams units, as well. He's having a great season for us. He's been even more productive than we as a staff expected going into the season."
Sales says his love of football is multifaceted.
"I like the physical aspect of it, for sure," Sales said, "but I also like the mental side of it too. It takes the combination of both brawn and brains to be a good football player, and when those two things come together the way they should you find the success you're looking for and it's a fun sport to play."
Now, Sales is hoping the Red Devils' stunning consistency will remain intact through the final stretch of the regular season -- and well beyond.
"We just need to maintain our momentum and never become satisfied -- it's important for us to continue to improve every day," Sales said. "We want to go farther than we did last year (Region 1 championship game) and to do that we have to do to keep our mental focus sharp the rest of the way.
"The idea of winning a state championship is what's driving us -- no doubt about it, we want that ring."
