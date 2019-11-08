Samford drops KWC in men's hoops exhibition

Kentucky Wesleyan College dropped its second exhibition game to an NCAA Division I program on Thursday night.
The Panthers fell to Samford 68-42 in Birmingham, Ala.
Mohamed Abu Arisha led KWC with seven points of the bench.
Wyatt Battle, Ben Sisson and Adam Goetz each finished with six points. Jo Griffin and Goetz each grabbed 10 rebounds while Goetz paced the team with four assists.
The Bulldogs came out hot, taking an 11-0 lead less than four minutes into the game. Nathan Boyle halted their run with a three to put the Panthers on the board. Three minutes later Abu Arisha cut the deficit to single digits with his first 3-pointer of the night. Goetz and Cameron Cartwright both knocked down three's to cut the deficit to seven.
Samford utilized an 11-0 run to build up an 18-point lead with 2:24 remaining in the first half. The Panthers outscored Samford 6-0 from there while forcing three Bulldog turnovers. Arisha recorded back-to-back layups with Sisson tallying the third to make it a 33-21 game at the break.
Wesleyan was outscored 35-21 in the second half. The Bulldogs shot 43% from the floor to the Panthers' 28%. Wesleyan was outscored 44-18 in the paint while allowing 30 points off of turnovers.
Brandon Austin scored 17 points to lead Samford. Robert Allen scored 14 points and Jalen Dupree added 11 for Samford.
Wesleyan opens the regular season next week on Wednesday, traveling to Louisville to take on former Great Lakes Valley Conference foe Bellarmine. The Panthers home opener is slated for Saturday, Nov. 16, hosting Urbana at the Sportscenter.
Wesleyan has one final exhibition game this season in December when they travel to Bowling Green to take on Western Kentucky.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN (42)
Abu Arisha 7, Goetz 6, Battaile 6, Sisson 6, Boyle 5, Griffin 4, Hopewell 4, Cartwright 3.
SAMFORD (68)
Austin 17, Allen 14, Dupree 11, Dye 8, Tatum 8, Sharkey 7, Thomas 3.
