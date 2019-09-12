It's been a huge summer on the golf course for Owensboro's Grant Broughton.
a 13-year-old 7th grader at College View Middle School, Broughton was named Kentucky PGA Junior Tour Co-Player of the Year in the Boys 14U Division.
"I'm very honored to win Player of the Year," Broughton said. "I was fortunate to play well in several events against good competition in the Boys 14-and-under division.
"In the future, I would like to play college golf and after that I would like to turn pro and make it on the PGA Tour."
Broughton competed in seven events and earned two championships. In his season debut at Kenny Perry's Country Creek Golf Course in Franklin, Broughton prevailed, and he also won in his season finale on July 15 at My Old Kentucky Home State Park Golf Course in Bardstown.
Broughton shared player of the year honors in the division with Daymian Rij of Haubstadt, Indiana.
"I got to play a lot more tournaments than I usually do," Broughton said. "I got to play on very nice golf courses and against a lot of very good players, and all of that was beneficial to me becoming a better player."
It has also been a season that has bolstered his confidence.
"I've gained a lot of distance with all my clubs ands this has really helped," Broughton said. "I felt like this helped my confidence grow, and when I'm confident I trust myself, which leads to good shots and good scores.
"My putting improved, as well, and as anybody who plays golf knows, you have to putt well to score well."
Broughton, who plans to play for Daviess County High School next season, was on the course a lot.
He played in the Kentucky Junior Amateur at Bardstown Country Club Maywood, tying for fifth.
He played on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour, winning two events and finishing runner-up in two events.
He played on the Bluegrass Golf Tour, winning two events and finishing second in another.
In addition he played in U.S. Kids Golf tournaments, winning an event at in a playoff -- with a birdie -- this past Saturday at Canebrake Golf Club in Athens, Alabama, after shooting a round of 76.
The busy schedule, Broughton believes, has been a blessing.
"I've definitely played a lot of golf this summer, but I love it," Broughton said. "The more you play, the better you get."
