The fields for the Great Midwest Athletic Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are taking shape, but there’s still time left for other scenarios to shake out.
The Kentucky Wesleyan College men (11-11, 7-7 G-MAC) are tied with Findlay for the seventh seed for the postseason following Thursday’s victory over Ohio Dominican and Findlay’s loss at Walsh on Saturday. Both are sitting ahead of ninth-place Tiffin by a full game heading into this week’s slate of games. Only the top eight teams advance to the conference tournament, with the top four seeds earning homecourt advantage in the opening round.
That makes this week’s two-game conference schedule even more important, as Wesleyan hosts Tiffin on Thursday and Findlay on Saturday. Those squads enter on two- and three-game losing skids, respectively, putting Wesleyan right in the mix despite not even playing this past Saturday.
The conference standings, as currently constructed, have Hillsdale (12-3 G-MAC) and Walsh (12-3) tied for first. Their sole meeting this season will be Thursday. Ashland (11-4) sits alone in third, followed by Cedarville (9-5), Lake Erie (9-6) and Malone (8-6).
Of Wesleyan’s six remaining contests — with the next four at the Owensboro Sportscenter, where KWC is 9-1 this year — the Panthers are still left to play Findlay, Malone and Cedarville with an opportunity to climb the standings. At the same time, they’ll have to avoid a letdown against Tiffin and upset bids from Ohio Dominican and Trevecca Nazarene.
As Wesleyan aims for a top-four seed in hopes of securing a postseason game at the Sportscenter, KWC coach Drew Cooper wants his team focused on fixing the little things that have limited their potential at times this year.
“There’s so much as that I, as a coach, have to get out of our guys,” he said. “(Thursday) was a great win, but there were times throughout the course of the game where we’re really holding ourselves back. We’re shooting ourselves in the foot for one reason or another. Sometimes it’s a lack of toughness, sometimes it’s a lack of belief, a lack of listening, a lack of buy-in, and that’s me.
“We’ve just got to keep working on it, and we’ve got to look in the mirror a little bit and say, ‘What do we want for ourselves?’ Because we can be better.”
Cooper knows the Panthers are competing as hard as they can physically, but he wants to see an extra edge to their efforts moving forward.
“There is a difference between playing hard and playing desperate,” he noted. “The second halves, especially on Tuesday (a win over Trevecca), we were desperate every single possession. ... I think that’s what the difference is — playing hard or playing desperate.”
Meanwhile, the Kentucky Wesleyan women (17-5, 13-2 G-MAC) have already secured a berth into the conference tournament with five games left on the regular-season schedule.
The Panthers are unlikely to catch Ashland (15-0 G-MAC), the nation’s No. 1 team, but Wesleyan has a firm grasp on the second seed. KWC sits a game and a half ahead of Trevecca (12-4), followed in the standings by Malone (11-4), Ursuline (8-7), Hillsdale (7-8), Walsh (7-8) and Northwood (6-8). Wesleyan’s only conference losses this season came at Ashland in December and at Trevecca last week.
At this point, the final stretch of the season for Wesleyan is about holding pat but also improving internally — and coaches know it won’t be an easy road forward, beginning Thursday against Tiffin. After that, the Panthers host Findlay and Trevecca before traveling to face Ohio Dominican and Cedarville to close the regular season.
“It’s going to be a battle,” Panthers co-head coach Nicole Nieman said last week. “Tiffin likes to play a little bit of a slower game than what we like to play at, so it’s going to be a battle of wills of who’s going to be able to push tempo or who’s going to be able to pull the other team down.”
KWC coaches gave their squad a few days off over the weekend just to get ready.
“I think it comes at a perfect time for them to get a little bit relaxed for a few days to turn it loose for the remainder of the season,” Nieman said. “So, we’re excited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.