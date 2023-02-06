OWESPTS-02-06-23 G-MAC BREAKDOWN

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Antonio Thomas drives to the basket while defended by Ohio Dominican’s Sean Marks during action Thursday at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The fields for the Great Midwest Athletic Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are taking shape, but there’s still time left for other scenarios to shake out.

The Kentucky Wesleyan College men (11-11, 7-7 G-MAC) are tied with Findlay for the seventh seed for the postseason following Thursday’s victory over Ohio Dominican and Findlay’s loss at Walsh on Saturday. Both are sitting ahead of ninth-place Tiffin by a full game heading into this week’s slate of games. Only the top eight teams advance to the conference tournament, with the top four seeds earning homecourt advantage in the opening round.

