The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that all regular-season competitions are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 seasons, including all remaining league championships and even the spring football slate, due to the continuing developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will also be no football pro days conducted by SEC institutions.
“This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor development and information about the COVID-19 virus.”
Other athletic activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings — both required and voluntary — remain suspended through at least April 15.
The SEC will also offer full refunds for tickets purchased to the SEC softball and baseball tournaments by March 31.
