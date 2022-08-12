Tasked with facing an Owensboro Catholic squad intent on packing it in defensively, Daviess County broke through with four goals in the second half on the way to a 4-0 boys high school soccer victory Thursday night at OCHS.

The Panthers (1-0, 1-0 in 9th District) couldn’t get much going early on against Catholic’s tightly-packed defensive effort until Sean Higgs scored in the box in traffic with 30:13 left to play. Less than five minutes later, Braden Dant scored to push the advantage to 2-0.

