Tasked with facing an Owensboro Catholic squad intent on packing it in defensively, Daviess County broke through with four goals in the second half on the way to a 4-0 boys high school soccer victory Thursday night at OCHS.
The Panthers (1-0, 1-0 in 9th District) couldn’t get much going early on against Catholic’s tightly-packed defensive effort until Sean Higgs scored in the box in traffic with 30:13 left to play. Less than five minutes later, Braden Dant scored to push the advantage to 2-0.
“The strategy they employed makes it very difficult,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said of Catholic. “They had 11 guys, 10 guys, behind the ball. We haven’t worked a whole lot at all on playing against a team that’s going to sit in on us.
“The first half, I didn’t think we mixed up our attack enough. We kept going to the same well and not getting anything out of it. I didn’t think our movement in the final third was good enough to break them down.”
At halftime, Sandifer stressed to his players the need to mix up their attacks, and the message paid dividends in the final 40 minutes.
“Sean getting that first goal kind of loosened everybody up,” Sandifer said. “The second one made it tough for them to sit in and keep doing that and get a result.”
Two more goals from Daviess County — Lucas Humphrey scored on a rebound after a save by Aces goalkeeper Parker Jones with 16:08 left, and Hayden Boswell added a goal a minute later — provided the game’s final margin.
The Panthers finished the contest with a 22-0 edge in shots, a 17-0 lead in shots on goal and a 7-0 advantage in corner kicks, but Sandifer noted how difficult Catholic (1-1, 0-1) made things for his players.
“It’s hard to not get frustrated, I’m sure as a player and also as a coach, but you see things the players should be doing and they’re just not able to execute it,” he said. “But we got through it, and that’s all we want to do. It’s a district win, and we’ll take it.”
Despite the loss, Aces coach Andy Donohoe was pleased with the way his squad performed against what he called “a state-contending team” in DC.
“We obviously had a game plan to try and go up against them,” he said. “They’re a strong side, but I thought we played it almost flawlessly to the plan. The second half, we continued along that line. We were trying to get to a certain point where we could change and go for it. We hoped to frustrate them, and we were successful.
“People will look at the scoreline and they won’t see how outstanding of a defensive display it was. It really was, maybe, a coming-of-age display for our lads and a template for us to go forward with. They worked their socks off. I couldn’t be prouder, they should be proud of themselves.”
Jones finished with eight saves in goal for Catholic.
“He did a wonderful job in those moments that they broke through or the crosses that came in or the shots from distance that came in,” Donohoe added. “There wasn’t a huge amount of trouble until late in that second half when we had to push forward. He can hold his head up high, for sure.”
Catholic returns to action Saturday when it hosts Todd County Central, while DC is off until a Monday home matchup against Ohio County.
