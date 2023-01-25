HARTFORD — Kennedy Lane scored a game-high 24 points, including 16 in the second half, as the Apollo High School girls basketball team rallied from a double-digit deficit to claim a 53-46 win over Ohio County on Tuesday.

After trailing 27-18 at halftime, the E-Gals (7-15) fell behind 33-20 less than two minutes into the third quarter. Lane converted a traditional three-point play with 5:17 left in the frame to spur a 12-1 scoring run — capped off by a 3-pointer from Taraya Thompson that drew Apollo within two points with 2:32 left in the period.

