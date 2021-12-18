Karmin Riley scored 14 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and the Owensboro Catholic girls basketball team pulled together in the second half to capture a 57-45 win over district rival Daviess County on Friday night at the Sportscenter.
Riley scored nine points in the third quarter, including six points at the end of the frame, to lift the Lady Aces to a 46-39 advantage. Riley knocked down a 3 with 1:08 left in the quarter, then sank three foul shots after being fouled on a halfcourt heave at the buzzer.
Hailee Johnson added 13 points for Catholic (4-2, 2-0 in 9th District), while Camille Conkright added nine points and a quality defensive effort against DCHS standout Adylan Ayer.
“Everybody did a little something tonight,” OCHS coach Michael Robertson said afterward. “It wasn’t any one person that played well.
“I did like the fact that Karmin Riley finally saw the ball from outside go through the basket. Hailee was able to get to the rim there at the end. Camille Conkright hit some big 3s in the first half and really locked down on Ayer in the second half.”
Zoey Beehn scored a game-high 16 points to pace DC (4-4, 1-1), while Ayer added 12 points — all in the first half.
“Conkright’s a competitor,” Robertson said, “and when I challenge her at any point, she usually rises to the occasion. She doesn’t like to lose. She did a good job.”
The Lady Aces led 16-13 after the first quarter, but the Lady Panthers fought back to claim a 22-20 lead early in the second frame. However, Catholic pulled out to a 30-27 advantage by intermission.
Neither team could seize control in the third quarter until Riley’s late flurry at the end of the frame.
Catholic pushed its lead to as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter, and DC never threatened down the stretch.
Robertson was much more pleased with his players’ efforts after halftime.
“We did a good job of passing the ball,” he said. “First half, I thought we passed up a lot of shots. Second half, I don’t think we passed up many. When we pass the ball and move and look to score, we’re really dangerous.
“We scored well and just got open looks from that extra pass. We’ve got good shooters, I feel like, so as long as we’re making that extra pass and our feet are set, we’ll knock them down.”
Catholic plays again Sunday in the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament at Bullitt East, while DC is back in action Monday in the Independence Bank Kentucky-Indiana Classic at the Sportscenter.
DAVIESS COUNTY 13 14 12 6 — 45
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 16 14 16 11 — 57
Daviess County (45) — Beehn 16, Ayer 12, Mewes 8, Hoagland 4, Paige 3, Spurrier 2.
Owensboro Catholic (57) — Riley 14, Johnson 13, Conkright 9, Hayden 8, Le. Keelin 6, Goetz 4, Randolph 2, Riney 1.
