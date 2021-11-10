BOWLING GREEN — After trailing by double digits midway through the second half, the Western Kentucky University men’s basketball team turned on the jets down the stretch to capture a 79-74 season-opening win over Alabama State on Tuesday night at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Following a lackluster first half, the Hilltoppers fell behind 56-45 with 10:35 left in the contest. Over the following nine minutes, however, WKU reeled off a 25-7 run — surging ahead for a 70-63 advantage with 1:30 remaining.
Alabama State stayed within striking distance, cutting it to a one-possession game twice, but the Hilltoppers held on for the victory.
“They shot it well, they controlled the flow for the most part,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said of the visiting Hornets. “You know, sometimes you have to find other ways to win. It wasn’t pretty.
“Our guys found a way to stay together when they were down. We learned a lot from this one that can help us in other games — even when you get down, don’t stop fighting. ... We still found a way to play with some real toughness.”
Jairus Hamilton scored a team-best 21 points to pace WKU, while Dayvion McKnight posted 19 points, six assists and five rebounds. Josh Anderson and Jaylen Butz added 12 points apiece and combined for 13 rebounds.
McKnight scored eight of WKU’s final 18 points, including a conventional three-point play that gave the Hilltoppers a 64-63 advantage — their first lead since the third minute of the contest — with 4:03 left to play.
“That’s who he is,” Stansbury said of the sophomore point guard. “What he did’s not uncharacteristic, he just did it in a game where things weren’t going great. His teammates needed him. He made plays that helped us win the basketball game.”
The Hilltoppers shot 43.8% from the field, including 6-of-19 from 3-point range (31.6%), and converted 17-of-30 free throws (56.7%). WKU also committed 17 turnovers — overcoming 12 first-half giveaways that helped contribute to the Hilltoppers’ 36-31 halftime deficit.
“One thing we did tonight, we got to the free-throw line. We just didn’t make them,” Stansbury said. “... That was one thing we wanted to do tonight, was get there. We got there, we just need to make them.”
Alabama State shot 48.3% from the field, including 9-of-22 from long range (40.9%), and made 9-of-11 foul shots (81.8%). The Hornets were forced into 23 turnovers — 13 in the second half — that helped the Hilltoppers claim a 25-15 edge in points off turnovers.
Stansbury wasn’t surprised by the Hornets’ tenacity.
“Give them some credit,” he said. “They played well. They made some tough shots. It’s not a wake-up call, we’ve just got to be better in all areas.”
“Sometimes, you’ve just got to find ways to win. I’ve been on the other side of it, too. A lot of things we can learn from it.”
One area in which Stansbury was pleased was his team capturing a 16-7 edge in second-chance scoring despite both teams grabbing 37 rebounds apiece.
“When you’re not shooting the ball well, when you’re not driving it well, you got to find other ways to score,” he said. “Sixteen second-chance points and 30 free throws — that’s how we won the game.”
Owensboro native Trace Young led all scorers with 23 points for Alabama State, shooting 9-of-16 from the field and 3-of-8 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed a game-best nine rebounds.
“He made some tough shots,” Stansbury said of the former Apollo and Ohio County standout. “That’s what happens sometimes. He’s a Kentucky kid coming back home. That rim got big for him, he made some tough shots, and he kept firing them up. He played extremely well.”
WKU returns to action Friday when it takes on Minnesota in the 2021 Asheville Championship in Asheville, North Carolina.
