Five players scored in double figures, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team pulled away in the second half for a 68-52 victory over conference foe Ohio Dominican on Thursday at the Sportscenter.

Ben Sisson finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Antonio Thomas tallied 11 points, and Jomel Boyd, Eddie Jones Jr. and Jordan Roland notched 10 points apiece for the balanced Panthers (11-11, 7-7 G-MAC), who won their second straight outing.

