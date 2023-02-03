Five players scored in double figures, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team pulled away in the second half for a 68-52 victory over conference foe Ohio Dominican on Thursday at the Sportscenter.
Ben Sisson finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Antonio Thomas tallied 11 points, and Jomel Boyd, Eddie Jones Jr. and Jordan Roland notched 10 points apiece for the balanced Panthers (11-11, 7-7 G-MAC), who won their second straight outing.
Wesleyan, which carried a 29-25 lead into the break, fell behind 38-37 on a short jump shot by Jarius Jones with 15:11 remaining before a 3-pointer by Roland sparked a 22-6 run over the next 7:33 — pushing KWC to a 59-44 advantage.
Ohio Dominican (7-13, 3-10) trimmed the deficit to 60-51 with 4:29 left, but Wesleyan closed the game on an 8-1 run to seal the victory.
“We needed it,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said of the win. “It’s game one of a five-game home stand, and we want to get a nice rhythm here. It’s a crucial time of year, and this is one we needed to get done. I’m happy we did.”
After a first half in which the host Panthers were settling for outside shots or turning the ball over, Cooper said, KWC made a concentrated effort to get into the paint with aggression and purpose.
“We saw that we didn’t have any free throws,” he said of the team’s halftime adjustments. “We saw that 17 of our 29 shots at halftime were 3s, and that goes hand in hand. There was such an emphasis during that first half that we’ve got to pass the basketball. We’re giving up deflections because we’re driving in to defenders that are one pass away that are playing the ball, and that pass has to be given up.
“It was a frustrating first half and credit Ohio Dominican, they’re a good team.”
Wesleyan came back to shoot 48% from the field and made 11-of-13 foul shots after halftime.
“Coming out in the second half, we knew we had to create a post presence, and we did that,” Cooper added. “Jomel Boyd, Ben Sisson and Beezy (Fernandez) all made positive impacts at certain points during that second half.
“Ohio Dominican’s coming in here with playoff aspirations, just like we are, and this was going to be a playoff-type effort.”
For the game, Wesleyan shot 42.6% from the floor, including 11-of-29 from long range (37.9%), and turned the ball over 14 times leading to 12 points.
Zach Szul scored 13 points and Keshawn Heard added 11 points for the visiting Panthers, who shot 33.9% from the floor, including 4-of-19 from 3-point range (21.1%), and converted 8-of-12 foul shots (66.7%) with nine turnovers leading to 10 points.
KWC won the rebounding battle (42-30) but trailed 9-5 in second-chance points and 26-22 in paint scoring. Wesleyan claimed the edge in bench production (13-6) and fast-break scoring (7-5).
KWC returns to action Feb. 9 against Tiffin at the Sportscenter as the Panthers continue their five-game home stand.
OHIO DOMINICAN 25 27 — 52
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 29 39 — 68
Ohio Dominican (52) — Szul 13, Heard 11, Jones 9, Marks 8, Haynes 5, James 4, Laurich 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (68) — Sisson 14, Thomas 11, Boyd 10, Jones 10, Roland 10, Fernandez 7, Miles 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.