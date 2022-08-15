Kentucky took its punches during the first half Sunday, but the Wildcats roared back in the second half to capture a 98-74 victory against the Bahamas National Select Team in the fourth and final contest of their preseason trip at the Grand Mar Ballroom in Nassau, Bahamas.

UK, which went 4-0 on the trip, trailed by as many as eight points before an 11-0 run late in the first half gave the Cats a 41-40 edge at intermission.

