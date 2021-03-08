Ji Webb scored 18 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked three shots to help guide Owensboro Catholic to a 68-61 boys’ high school basketball victory over district foe Apollo on Sunday at Eagle Arena.
The victory was the third in the last four games for the Aces (15-6), who had to overcome a seven-point halftime deficit and a game-high 34 points from Apollo’s Cameron Frantz along the way.
“We didn’t do a very good job in the first half on Frantz, he had 21 points,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “Some of them, we were close. Some weren’t just wide open. He made some tough shots.”
Once Catholic started picking up its defensive focus, Riley noted, the Aces were able to climb back into contention.
“I thought we guarded a lot better (in the second half),” he said. “The last two games, we haven’t defended at all in the first half. We dug ourselves a hole, we were just fortunate it wasn’t as deep a hole that we couldn’t get out of.”
Frantz scored 10 points in the opening period to help the Eagles (4-12) establish an 18-17 lead at the first break, and he added 11 points in the second period for a 31-24 Apollo lead at halftime. The senior guard knocked down five 3-pointers in the first half before making 7-of-8 free throws and burying another pair of 3s after intermission.
“I thought our guys showed a lot of grit and determination,” Apollo coach Mark Starns said. “I thought we all played together, but Cameron Frantz did an outstanding job offensively tonight, kept us in the ballgame.”
Catholic’s Brian Griffith, who was held scoreless in the first half, scored eight of his 14 points in the third quarter — including a pair of free throws that tied the contest at 47 with 1.8 seconds left in the third period. For the game, Griffith sank 8-of-11 foul shots.
Apollo pulled ahead for a 54-49 advantage following consecutive layups by Dan St. Claire with 6:23 remaining, but Luke Scales drilled a 3 and Webb scored inside to draw the Aces even two minutes later.
After another St. Claire score, however, Sam McFarland corralled a long offensive rebound and scored on a midrange jumper, sparking a 9-0 Catholic run — capped off by five straight points by Griffith for a 63-56 lead with 1:25 to go.
The Aces converted 5-of-6 free throws within the final minute to seal the victory.
McFarland finished with 15 points and Scales added 12 points for Catholic, which is now guaranteed a top-two seed in the upcoming 9th District Tournament.
St. Claire chipped in 11 points for the Eagles, who will play their regular-season finale Thursday when they host Russellville.
Catholic will play again Tuesday against Owensboro, followed by a home matchup against Meade County on Thursday. For the final stretch of the season, Riley’s hopes are simple.
“We’ve got one more week to go, then it’s tournament time,” he said. “I just want to stay COVID-free, so we can play in the tournament.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC17-7-23-21 — 68
APOLLO18-13-16-14 — 61
Owensboro Catholic (68) — Webb 18, McFarland 15, Griffith 14, Scales 12, Gray 9.
Apollo (61) — Frantz 34, St. Claire 11, Kelly 6, Bowman 4, Hamilton 4, Whited 2.
