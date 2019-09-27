A lot of high school football coaches view their seasons in segments. The first few games teams are seeing how things work, especially if they're inexperienced and have key personnel in spots where they haven't played or had an impact before.
Some teams try to pump up their schedules on the front end, looking at that as a way to get ready for the second segment of the season, which is district play.
Daviess County High School went all in with this method, starting the season on the road at Central Hardin, then two games later traveling to Madisonville-North Hopkins.
Central Hardin has emerged as one of the top teams in Class 6-A and is one of three unbeaten teams left in the state's largest school classification. Madisonville-North Hopkins is one of four teams left in Class 4-A with a 5-0 record.
DC lost both of those contests, but seeing teams that good early in the season gave the Panthers a solid look at what they needed to improve on as they got ready for this next segment.
"We have challenged ourselves so we are ready for the next third of our season, that's our district play," DC coach Matt Brannon said after a 55-17 loss to Owensboro last Friday. "We want to put ourselves in a position each week to get better, I think we're doing that."
District play can definitely be a chance for teams to have a new beginning. A team that has been struggling early in a season can find ways to right itself through a good start in the district.
The Panthers will host Marshall County to get their Class 6-A, District 1 schedule moving along.
Apollo will get an immediate look at what it might be able to do in the 6-A district with McCracken County rolling in Friday for the last game to be played at old Eagle Stadium. This will be a serious test for Apollo, which had a difficult start of its own to deal with, losing to Caldwell County (43-21) and Central Hardin (51-20) in consecutive weeks.
Owensboro Catholic is a heavy favorite, as usual, in Class 2-A, District 2. The Aces will also get to see where they stand right out of the district gate with a road trip to Todd County Central, which is 5-0. Catholic will be favored in this game, but it could see a tough road environment because folks in Elkton are pumped about the unbeaten start for their team.
A few teams have already been able to get a fast start in their districts. OHS started its season on the road in a Class 5-A district game at Breckinridge County. OHS won that game handily and will get the chance to go to 2-0 with a road trip to Ohio County on Friday night.
The Red Devils are considered a top five team in Class 5-A.
Muhlenberg County already has a district win, gaining an upset at Ohio County in 5-A last Friday night. The Mustangs will host a 5-A district showdown with Grayson County, which is unbeaten at 5-0 and already has a district win over Breckinridge County.
A win for Muhlenberg County could be mammoth because it could help the team overcome what was a very difficult start where it was outscored 99-0 in losses to Trigg County and Logan County.
McLean County already has a 2-A district win, 55-32 over Butler County. Hancock County will get its first 2-A district shot when Butler County heads to Hawesville on Friday.
Over the next few weeks, area teams will be entrenched in district games, which will position them for the KHSAA playoffs.
