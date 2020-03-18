School is out, sporting events are canceled, and restaurants and bars are closed — but the great outdoors remain open.
As concern surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic heightens both nationally and locally, the parks and golf courses in Owensboro were bustling with activity on a bright and sunny Tuesday afternoon.
At Legion Park, the street soccer court was teeming with action. Nearby, players took turns shooting on both ends of the basketball court. Others kicked a soccer ball back and forth in the grass, and the walking paths were anything but empty.
Mason Estes, an eighth-grader at Owensboro Catholic Middle School, alternated between outside shooting and layups on the basketball court as he waited for a friend to join him.
“I didn’t wanna just lay around on the couch and not do anything,” said Estes, 14. “I just wanna get better.”
Estes, who plays basketball, baseball and football for OCMS — with plans to continue his career into high school — wasn’t as concerned about the coronavirus as he was about getting a pick-up game started.
Nearby, Daviess County High School students Kylen Clater, 18, and Mathew Ward, 17, shared a similar sentiment as they packed up their belongings after a game of street soccer.
“I just came out to play some soccer,” said Ward, “then I’m gonna go work out at Planet Fitness and get some dinner to take to my grandparents. ... I’m not too worried about all this.”
Clater called Tuesday a good opportunity to go to the park, especially since activities with the Owensboro United travel soccer team have been suspended.
“It’s a nice day out and there’s a cool breeze,” he said. “We wanted to play soccer.”
Though Ward and Clater admitted they were enjoying the unprecedented time out of school — of course, they still have work they have to complete at home — they do see the downside of it.
“It is kind of cool,” Ward said, “but it also sucks because you don’t get to see your friends that you normally see every day.”
At Hillcrest Golf Course, Alan Wedding wanted to take advantage of a sunny day following what’s been a pattern of inclement weather during the last couple of weeks.
“I’m surprised there’s not more people out here, but I bet there would be if this was a weekend,” said Wedding, 69, a driver for GRITS. “So far, it’s been the weather keeping everybody away.”
Wedding typically tries to play a round at least once a week — living next to the golf course certainly has its benefits, he added — and he doesn’t anticipate COVID-19 derailing those plans. Wedding understands the public concern, but he won’t let that stop him.
“You’ve still got to live your life,” he said.
At the Travis Aubrey Skate Park at Chautauqua Park, Michael Bradfield was simply enjoying his day off.
Though there weren’t as many people at the park as he thought there would be, Bradfield had no problem having some extra room to himself.
“A lot of times, there are a lot of kids out here,” said Bradfield, 31, an inline skater. “This place can get hectic sometimes, especially if some people don’t know the proper skate park etiquette and all that.”
Bradfield tries to visit the skate park at least once a week and even had a hand in its creation, but he isn’t sure how the turnout will be as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.
“I do think there’s going to be an effect on the economy, but I just don’t know,” he said. “There are a lot of things we don’t know about it, and there’s a lot of disinformation out there.”
More so than anything, he just wants others to continue using the park when health concerns subside in the future.
“I value this place a lot,” Bradfield said. “It’s a great place for kids to come. It’s a good place to meet people, and you start seeing them so often that it’s like building a family that will last forever.
“Every time I come here, everyone gets along and acts accordingly. It’s an amazing place to have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.