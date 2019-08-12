With the 2019 high school soccer season set to begin Monday, several area boys' teams are gauging their chances of winning district and region championships this year.
Daviess County has captured both the 9th District and 3rd Region titles for the past five years in a row, but the Panthers are expecting to field a relatively younger team this season than in years past. Elsewhere in the district, Apollo and Owensboro return a bulk of their production, while Owensboro Catholic anticipates a step forward after a period of growth during the last couple of years.
Muhlenberg County and Ohio County will be engaged in another battle for 10th District supremacy, as they look to break through with a regional championship by season's end.
APOLLO
With eight seniors on the roster and a load of returning talent from last year's 8-8-4 team, Eagles coach Ryan Poirier expects his squad to take another step forward this season.
"Our practices have been great," Poirier said. "We've been really happy with how hard everybody's working and how everybody's developing. We've got a really nice mix of upper and lower classmen. We've got a lot of experience to rely on, and we've got some freshmen and sophomores that are young, but they're really far along in their development."
Apollo will continue to rely on senior midfielder Yo Shi Ya, a two-time all-district selection who recorded three goals and an assist last season.
"We expect him to continue that and to hopefully push to be, maybe, that best player in the district or the region," Poirier said. "He's definitely got that ability. So far, he's scored a lot of goals in scrimmages."
The Eagles will also count on seniors Justin Gillim (three goals, two assists) and Jacob Gillim (two goals, two assists) for leadership, alongside senior goalkeeper Matt Marks, who made 26 saves and allowed six goals in eight appearances last year.
Poirier also noted his team's talent across all positions as a positive moving forward.
"We know that we want to be balanced — we don't want to be too offensive or too defensive," he said. "We've got a very versatile team. We've got a lot of kids that can play all over the place, it's like a coach's dream.
"We've been competitive the last couple of years, and hopefully this year we can take that next step and compete for some championships."
DAVIESS COUNTY
The Panthers will have some unfamiliar faces stepping into new roles this season, but veteran coach Doug Sandifer expects his squad to be right in the mix by the end of the year.
"There's gonna be some learning curves going on with us," said Sandifer, whose team went 21-3-1 in 2018, "and it'll probably take some time to play at the level that we want to play at on a consistent basis. I think we're capable of it, but with inexperience comes some inconsistency from an effort standpoint and sometimes a focus standpoint.
"I like the progression we're making as we go along, but it's certainly gonna take some time."
Leading the way for DC will be senior forward Jacob Boling, who finished second on the team in goals (27) and assists (17) last season.
"He has our most returning goals and assist production from the last couple years," Sandifer said. "We're gonna look to Jacob quite a bit to score for us, but also to set up other people to score."
Other returners include junior midfielder Declan Armistead (three goals, nine assists), junior forward Hunter Clark (16 goals, 10 assists) and senior defender Tyler Mitchell (two assists), while the goalkeeper position is still being contested between senior Kaya Suzer, junior Kylen Clater and sophomore Cody Clark.
Three projected starters have missed time during the preseason, Sandifer said, and he hopes they can return before DC's opener Thursday, but he also knows such a situation just means other younger players have gotten valuable experience while filling in.
"They're gonna get thrown into the fire, and we've seen in preseason that they're up for the challenge," Sandifer added. "It's gonna take some time, but I like what I see. ... It's an eight-week grind, and you just hope you can keep people healthy toward the end of the season. If that's the case, then I like our chances in the postseason."
OWENSBORO
The Red Devils return three of their top four leading scorers from last season's 16-6-1 team, along with a number of other starters who have contributed during the last few seasons.
"We have a lot of experience," coach Ryan Haley said. "We lost five starters and bring back everyone else. ... From our center midfielders to our strikers, they're all interchangeable and can all play every position. There's a lot of versatility there for us."
The top offensive threats for the Red Devils will be a trio of high-scoring seniors in Paxton Jenkins (team-best 25 goals, nine assists), Grayson McFarland (eight goals, 15 assists) and Andrew Saltsman (15 goals, team-high 18 assists).
"They've all had varsity experience almost from freshman year," Haley said. "They really control the pitch. They work hard and play well together."
Other top contributors will be the team's defensive MVP, senior Kevin Payne, with "big things" also expected from sophomore midfielder Josh Head.
Senior Radley Worth will return as the Red Devils' starting goalkeeper after recording 10 shutouts last season. Haley expects him to push to be the top keeper in the region.
"Our biggest emphasis is to not beat ourselves," Haley said of Owensboro's mentality this year. "We're not gonna worry about who we're playing. We're just gonna worry about us and if we're executing the way we should be.
"We're fortunate enough to have a special group this year. They've been hungry to have a special season for a long time, and they believe this is their year to really compete for a region championship."
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
The Aces lost just two seniors from last year's 7-11 team, and coach Andy Donohoe expects his team's recent growing pains to pay off in 2019.
"I think there's a positive feeling here," Donohoe said. "We've had a really good preseason. I think there's maybe a newfound belief in this side. The last couple years, we've had to struggle through, but some of our top players from the younger groups have now come up.
"We'll still be relatively young, but they have the quality. The one thing with younger players is they don't really fear anything, so it's always good to have those guys in there that can contribute to our team. They have a lot of potential, and now it's time to realize that potential."
Though Catholic lost leading scorer Kevin Piedrahita from last year, the Aces return junior midfielder Joe Fusco (eight goals, team-high 13 assists), senior full-back Cole Blandford (seven goals, six assists), junior Caleb Ranallo (six goals, four assists) and senior defender Jack Bach (four goals).
Ranallo will start in goal for the Aces after playing in the field much of last season. It'll be a return familiar territory for Ranallo, who was the squad's starting keeper as a sophomore.
Donohoe also expects contributions out of senior Evan Goetz and junior Luke Payne, but added that it will take a team-wide effort to achieve success.
"You need everyone," he said. "Everyone has to be pulling on the same rope to be successful. You can't rely on just a few people, it has to be 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 deep on a varsity roster. Hopefully we have that this year, and maybe we can surprise a few people.
"We've had a good preseason, and we're excited to get started. I think we're in good shape headed where we want to be."
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
The Mustangs will look to bounce back from a 7-15 campaign, with senior Andew Carver (two goals) as the team's top returner.
Senior Tyson Shanks spent the majority of time in goal last season, as Muhlenberg County worked to get its younger players some experience.
Nine sophomores line the Mustangs' roster, including three that scored one goal apiece last year. Other contributors included senior Zack Mimms and junior Kye Morse.
Head coach James Kalso returns for his fourth season at the helm.
OHIO COUNTY
The Eagles went 9-8-3 last season, which included a 10th District title, but first-year coach Alex Tungate wants Ohio County to aim even higher in 2019 — even if it takes some time to develop.
"We expect to be in the regional championship game," Tungate said. "We are currently building a new system for our kids to help highlight their strengths. With a new coach, it will take time and you don't have infinite time to fix all problems in three short months. We probably won't even see our peak until late season, which just so happens to be perfect timing."
Ohio County returns of two of its most productive offensive players — Johnny Young (team-high 13 goals, eight assists) and Jack Barton (eight goals, seven assists) — and will count on the continued contributions from Levi Hepner (five goals, one assist) and goalkeeper Klemmer Nicodemus (1.9 goals per game, eight shutouts).
"The kids have stepped up and, while mistakes will happen early on, they have a very high ceiling for their future," Tungate said.
