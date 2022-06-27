Two more guards from the University of Kentucky were selected in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday, with Shaedon Sharpe going seventh overall to the Portland Trail Blazers and TyTy Washington Jr. being taken 29th and heading to the Houston Rockets.
Though they never played together in a meaningful game, Sharpe and Washington teamed to give UK 53 all-time first round picks — the most in college basketball.
Washington, who averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds for the Wildcats this past season, will join fellow Southeastern Conference alumni Jabari Smith (Auburn) and Tari Eason (LSU) on the Rockets. They were picked third and 17th, respectively.
“All of us being at SEC schools and playing each other, it’s real crazy now that we’re all NBA teammates,” Washington said at his introductory press conference. “We all know what we can bring to the table. Me personally, I feel like one thing I bring to the table no matter where I’m at is my wanting spirit.
“I always want to win, whether I’m scoring 30 points, zero points, as long as I’m out there on the court helping our team win, that’s all I really care about.”
Washington earned acclaim for his versatility, which was on full display this year when he started at point guard for the injured Sahvir Wheeler and dished a single-game school-record 17 assist in UK’s 92-77 win over Georgia.
Playing the point again is also something Washington is open to.
“Being able to space the floor, shoot, pass, defend multiple positions — it’s really going out there and doing whatever it takes to win,” he said. “I feel like winning takes care of everything, so I just go out there and play with a chip on my shoulder and try to get a win.”
Washington was in contact with former UK star and current Houston guard John Wall — whose assists record he broke during the season — throughout the year. Despite not playing in 2021-22, Wall recently opted into his $47.4 million player option to remain with the Rockets, and the two are expected to come to an agreement on his future soon.
The Rockets went only 20-62 last year, but Washington is convinced that the future in Houston is bright.
“It’s going to be fun,” he said. “We’re really young, so we can go through the ugly and the good together. It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish. Keep knocking at it, keep cracking at it, keep building the team.
“We know we’re young, o we know we’re going to make a lot of mistakes, but it’s our job to help each other get through it at the end of the day. With the group we have, I feel like that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”
For Sharpe, who didn’t play a minute at Kentucky, entering the draft was a bittersweet moment.
His plans were to return to the Cats and play in 2022-23, but it was too hard to turn down an opportunity to enter the NBA.
“One reason I didn’t play was just getting my body right, getting a little stronger, a little bigger, really just working on my skills,” he said at Portland’s introductory press conference “I was getting ready for next season. I feel like I was able to practice with the guys and get to know the system.
“My mindset was just to get my body right and work out with the team.”
Despite Sharpe not playing in college, Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said he “was our guy all along.”
“I’m just really excited to be here,” Sharpe said. “I can’t wait to get after it and compete.”
Though they weren’t selected Thursday night, Davion Mintz and Kellan Grady will also get the chance to make an NBA roster. Both signed as undrafted free agents with Mintz going to the Washington Wizards and Grady heading to Denver.
