Meg Curtis recently won the 2019 S3DA High School Open female national championship and was fourth in the high school division of the outdoor target nationals.
It was Curtis' second national title in her career.
It took a strong effort in a multi-performer, 9-arrow shootdown for the rising junior from Apollo High School to win the national 3D title.
"I wasn't really nervous, but I'd never come out on top before," Curtis said of the shootdown. "I started the shootdown in third place, so I knew I had to make up some ground. I kind of got nervous in the middle."
Curtis is a member of the Owensboro Archery Club, a mix of high school kids from Apollo, Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic.
Scholastic 3D has club and school divisions. Individually, they all shoot against each other.
Meg started archery when she was eight, then she was shooting on a middle school team, then advanced to the high school divisions.
Chris Curtis, Meg's dad, is the OAC coach, and as with others in the sport, it has been a family thing for a number of years. Meg's older brother Dalton was involved early in competitive archery and why Chris started coaching, according to Nikki, Chris' wife and the mom of the kids.
"We as parents and coaches have tried to educate ourselves," Chris said. "The kids have enjoyed it from the beginning."
There are outdoor, target and the 3D divisions.
"All three disciplines are very different," Meg said. "Shot form and follow-through are important, it all comes down to the same thing, 3D is what I started in, that's what caught my eye."
Archery competitions have grown over the last few years in Kentucky, and there is an outdoor conservation component to the sport, considering how many bowhunters there are in the state. There are around 180 kids participating in archery competitions in the Daviess County area alone.
"We had a lion's share of the placements," Chris said of the national competitions in Metropolis, Illinois. Kentucky was a pilot state for youth archery competitions.
Chris and Nikki Curtis being bow hunters got Meg into archery.
"I started shooting at age 5 because my parents both bow hunted," Meg said. "My dad then started a team at my elementary school and I began competing in third grade. In 2013 S3DA started and I competed in their first national 3D tournament. After that I was hooked."
The OAC team that won the scholastic 3D national championship shot an overall score of 2,136, which Chris was trying to confirm if it was a national record.
Team depth had a lot to do with that.
A young archer following in Meg's footsteps was Anslee Roberson, a 3D national champion and national shooter of the year in the elementary division.
"They seem pretty fearless," Chris said of the younger team members. "It's a learning process for them, to step up on the big stage."
The next big stage for Meg and some others on the OAC team will be the ASA Classic, where there will be 2,000 competitors the first weekend in August back in Metropolis, Illinois.
