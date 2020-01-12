MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Taveion Hollingsworth had 18 points and six rebounds as Western Kentucky topped Middle Tennessee 69-53 on Saturday.
Josh Anderson had 15 points and six rebounds for Western Kentucky (10-6, 3-1 Conference USA). Carson Williams added 14 points and eight rebounds. Jeremiah Gambrell had six rebounds for the visiting team.
“I’m awful proud of our guys,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “We came in here down another guy, with basically five guys who’ve been playing any minutes at all. We knew we had to come here and try to find ways to defend those perimeter people. I can say from Thursday to Saturday, little adjustments that we made, our players were able to get better from it.”
Western Kentucky dominated the first half and led 42-24 at the break. The Hilltoppers' 27 second-half points were a season low for the team.
Reggie Scurry had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Raiders (4-13, 0-4), who have now lost eight games in a row. C.J. Jones added 13 points. Jayce Johnson had 13 points.
They’ve now won two straight in the series after losing eight of the previous nine. WKU had lost seven of its last eight in Murfreesboro entering Saturday.
“That’s how you bounce back,” Anderson said. “We’ve got some veteran guys. After Thursday, we talked in the group chat, came together and talked about what we needed to get better on and things we can improve on, and I think we did that well tonight.”
Western Kentucky plays Old Dominion at home on Thursday. Middle Tennessee matches up against Florida Atlantic on the road on Thursday.
