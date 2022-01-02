It was tough, it was physical, and it was most certainly earned.
By the time the dust settled at the conclusion of the back-and-forth, hard-hitting Citrus Bowl on Saturday, the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats stood tall — the victors in what became a war of attrition against No 15 Iowa.
Late-game heroics by Will Levis, Wan’Dale Robinson, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Yusuf Corker and DeAndre Square helped seal UK’s 20-17 win at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, giving the Cats a program-best fourth consecutive bowl game victory.
Just when it seemed like the Hawkeyes were poised to cap off their come-from-behind victory after trailing 13-3 at intermission, Kentucky strung together enough plays to keep them at bay. Levis connected with Robinson 10 times for 170 yards throughout the contest, but none were more important than the 52-yard completion that set up Rodriguez’s game-winning touchdown run from six yards out with 1:48 left to play.
From there, the Cats’ defense held firm when it needed to. Iowa marched to the UK 40 until Corker, blitzing unimpeded from the edge, forced an errant pass that Square dove to intercept, effectively ending the contest.
The impressive thing about that play? Square wasn’t even supposed to be out there.
The senior linebacker left the field earlier in the game and was reportedly ruled out, only to return and make the game-winning play. Afterward, Square’s emotions were on full display.
“I wasn’t even supposed to come back in, but Coach (Mark) Stoops talked about doing something bigger than yourself, and all I could think about is my teammates,” Square said. “I saw the way the game was going, and I just felt like I needed to step in no matter how I was feeling. We got a lot of days of rest. I can rest up, so I didn’t care.”
Square wasn’t the only Wildcat missing in action, either.
In fact, what shorthanded UK was able to achieve against the 10-win Hawkeyes is nothing short of spectacular.
The Cats (10-3) entered the game missing wide receivers Josh Ali and Isaiah Epps, linebackers J.J. Weaver and Josh Paschal, offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal and reserve running back Kavosiey Smoke. Throughout the course of the afternoon, they lost the services of safety Vito Tisdale, offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey (starting in place of Rosenthal) and Square — though Square eventually returned.
However, UK wasn’t deterred.
“Some youth and some inexperience stood out in the second half, but that is no excuse,” Cats coach Mark Stoops said. “We need to play better, and guys need to step up, and I am proud of the guys that did. I am proud being shorthanded in certain areas, moving guys around in certain areas and stepping up and being able to beat a quality opponent in Iowa.
“This is not easy to get to this game. It is not easy to win ten games, and just proud of the effort from everybody involved.”
Iowa didn’t escape unharmed, either.
The Hawkeyes were missing 1,000-yard rusher Tyler Goodson, who opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft. They were also without key wide receiver Keagan Johnson, and All-American center Tyler Linderbaum left the game in the fourth quarter. Like Square, however, Linderbaum returned from the locker room to play down the stretch.
It wasn’t a glitz-and-glamour bowl game, and quite frankly, neither team would have wanted it that way. The scoring was low, the hits were jarring, and the effort levels for both squads were off the charts.
In the end, the bruised and banged-up Wildcats stood tall — recording their second 10-win campaign in the last four years and ending their year with a victory for the fourth consecutive season.
