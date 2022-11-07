As the fourth-ranked Kentucky basketball team prepares for its regular-season opener Monday against Howard, the shorthanded Wildcats might have to start the 2022-23 campaign without three of their most impactful players.
Defending national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe, still recovering from what was called a “minor” procedure on the 6-foot-9 senior forward’s knee in October, and senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler, rehabbing from a knee issue of his own, are “game-time decisions” to play, according to UK associate coach Orlando Antigua. Neither played in the previous two exhibition contests.
Sophomore forward Daimion Collins won’t play following the death of his father, Ben, last week.
According to Antigua, injuries and absences will open the door for other Wildcats to earn immediate playing time.
“Certainly, it’s given an opportunity for other guys to step up and show what they can do with those opportunities,” he said, “and that’s what you want — it’s a team, and injuries are part of what happens during the course of a season, and that also allows an opportunity for other guys to work on their game and go out there and demonstrate that they deserve (to play) and should use that opportunity for more playing time.”
Without Wheeler, who dished an SEC-leading 6.9 assists per game last season, Antigua said the Cats would likely rely on 6-4 freshman guard Cason Wallace (10.5 ppg, six rpg in exhibitions) and 6-3 redshirt senior guard CJ Fredrick (14.5 ppg) to fill the void at point guard.
“His speed, his tenacity picking up the ball defensively, the way that he’s able to impose his will on the game and the opposing team’s guards,” Antigua said of Wheeler’s strengths, “It’s hard to duplicate that over the course of a game.
“(Cason and Fredrick) have been great. Those guys have stepped up, and it’s what happens when you’re dealing with some injuries and some folks missing, you give your teammates some opportunities to step up, and they’ve stepped up in a big way. I think it’s added to their game, and they’ve been able to do yeoman’s work in filling in.”
Others expected to start for the Cats include 6-9 senior forward Jacob Toppin, who averaged a team-best 15.5 points per game in UK’s two exhibitions, along with 6-9 junior forward Lance Ware and 6-6 freshman forward Chris Livingston.
Even without some of their top players, the Cats’ coaching staff is expecting a similar style of play against a Howard squad that went 16-13 last year for its first winning season in two decades and was picked to finish third in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
“We want to see us running, we want to see us flying around, we want to see us rotating, defending,” Antigua added. “Howard brings a different challenge to the table. They’re a really long team, they’ve got a lot of experience, they’ve been able to capitalize off of the transfer portal. They’ve brought some guys in that have helped, that have made great impacts on their team.
“It’s a team in the conversation to win their conference. Again, they’re really long, athletic, and they can shoot the ball.”
Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
UK has won 11 of 13 season-opening contests and is unbeaten in home openers under head coach John Calipari.
