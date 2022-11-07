As the fourth-ranked Kentucky basketball team prepares for its regular-season opener Monday against Howard, the shorthanded Wildcats might have to start the 2022-23 campaign without three of their most impactful players.

Defending national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe, still recovering from what was called a “minor” procedure on the 6-foot-9 senior forward’s knee in October, and senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler, rehabbing from a knee issue of his own, are “game-time decisions” to play, according to UK associate coach Orlando Antigua. Neither played in the previous two exhibition contests.

