Playing with a limited roster, the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a rugged Cedarville effort Tuesday night, as the Panthers fell 64-55 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals at the Sportscenter.
Wyatt Battaile and Jo Griffin scored 13 points apiece to lead Wesleyan (10-6, 9-6 in G-MAC), which had just eight players available and entered Tuesday night missing more than half of its scoring due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
“We couldn’t score the ball and we couldn’t rebound it as consistently as we wanted to,” Panthers coach Drew Cooper said afterward. “We came into tonight with a plan to go inside as much as we could, and Cedarville did a good job of eliminating that.
“We knew it was going to be a stern test for our guys. We played hard, we just couldn’t score the ball consistently enough against their zone, and we couldn’t rebound consistently enough to get over the hump tonight.”
The Panthers fell behind 17-6 midway through the first half, but consecutive 3-pointers by Battaile and Griffin pulled Wesleyan back within five points just moments later. Another 3 by Griffin cut the deficit to 21-20 with 4:55 until halftime, but Cedarville (11-8, 11-8) moved ahead 29-24 after back-to-back 3s from Quinton Green.
Tarik Dixon’s shot from distance with 29 seconds left in the first half brought KWC within 31-29 at intermission.
Brandon Maughmer scored on a layup with 8:23 to go that put the Yellow Jackets up 50-40, but the Panthers didn’t go away quietly. Dixon sank a pair of free throws to slice the Cedarville lead to 58-53 at 1:44, but the Yellow Jackets again had an answer — knocking down 6-of-8 free throws down the stretch to keep KWC at bay.
Dixon finished with 11 points, and Jamil Wilson added 10 points for Wesleyan, which shot 40% from the field, including 7-of-24 from beyond the arc (29.2%), and made 8-of-9 foul shots (88.9%). Battaile also reeled in eight boards and dished five assists.
The Panthers turned the ball over just nine times but were outrebounded 37-25 — allowing Cedarville to claim a 20-11 edge in second-chance scoring.
The Yellow Jackets were paced by Green’s 20 points, while Maughmer finished with 13 points and Isaiah Speelman chipped in 10. Cedarville shot 38.5% from the floor while making 5-of-19 shots from 3-point range (26.3%) and 19-of-22 at the free-throw line (86.4%).
“Cedarville’s a good team,” Cooper said. “Are there plays on the table we could’ve made? Yeah, but ultimately it comes down to the quality of your opponent. We were a little more sped up and uncomfortable — that did not allow us to make plays offensively, but it wasn’t from a lack of physical effort.
“I really genuinely felt we had a group that believed we could get it done.”
CEDARVILLE 31-33 — 64
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 29-26 — 55
Cedarville (64) — Green 20, B. Maughmer 13, Speelman 10, Van Horn 8, TenHove 8, Drees 3, J. Maughmer 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (55) — Battaile 13, Griffin 13, Dixon 11, Wilson 10, Boyle 6, Currie 2.
