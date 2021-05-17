If you haven’t heard the arguments for or against shot clocks in Kentucky high school basketball recently, expect that to change in the near future.
On Thursday, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) approved a measure that allows individual state athletic associations to adopt a 35-second shot clock for the 2022-23 season. Simply put: The KHSAA can add a shot clock if it wants, but it doesn’t have to.
Eight states already use a shot clock — varying between 30 and 35 seconds — but the new rule would allow more standardization among states.
So, cue the discussions.
Just like any issue, it’s not purely a black-and-white situation. There are pros and cons to both sides.
It’s not uncommon to see basketball teams pass the ball around to run out the clock late in halves or games. Put a few quality passers around the perimeter and force the defense to chase the ball as it moves around, and you can burn up to a minute or two off the clock. Certainly, if you’re a regular spectator at games, you’ve seen this tactic before.
Of course, without a shot clock, there’s no rule that says teams can’t do this. After all, if you have a lead and want to preserve it, holding the ball is a perfectly sound strategy. Sure, it can be a draining experience for opposing teams and fans, but it can work — and, if the defense is just going to let you keep possession, why would you do anything differently?
At the same time, however, stalling isn’t foolproof. One bad pass, especially if teams have their players passing closer to halfcourt than the 3-point line, could mean an easy steal and open layup at the other end. It’s happened plenty of times before.
Put in a shot clock, though, and the most time teams can run off in one possession is limited to 35 seconds. A shot clock won’t stop the strategy — we’ve seen it for decades in the NBA and college basketball — but it would certainly limit how effective it is and how often it’s used.
Is holding the ball really a widespread problem, though?
Not every team chooses to do it. In fact, many teams want to keep scoring in those situations. What’s better than a two-point lead? A four- or five-point lead.
Shot clocks may not even be worth the hassle, either.
When you consider the costs and effort it would take to maintain — adding two shot clocks in each gym, along with finding the manpower to run the clock for varsity, junior varsity and freshman games in both boys’ and girls’ hoops — it becomes a much more complex issue.
For schools around Owensboro and Daviess County, it could probably be done. However, when you start venturing out to some of the smaller schools around the state, it’s not feasible for everyone. Whether it’s the cost or finding volunteers to operate, or both, not every school will have the resources to make the change.
Prices vary, but a shot clock typically costs around $2,000. With two clocks, along with installation and maintenance, that number could jump to as much as $10,000.
That’s $10,000 that many schools simply don’t have.
On top of that, high school referees would need to be trained on how to officiate with a shot clock.
And, adding another piece of equipment that needs constant input will only increase the potential for human error. Without the ability to review plays — like they have in the NBA and college basketball — it falls onto the referees alone to keep everything in order. We’re already seeing a lack of officials becoming an issue in recent years, so adding another burden to that load isn’t ideal.
Is adding a shot clock worth considering? Absolutely, there should be discussions, but it’s not quite as simple as snapping your fingers and having it done.
