Another season of Kentucky high school basketball is in the books, and as is tradition, discussions for changes next year are already underway.
The public outcry for adding a shot clock to Kentucky High School Athletic Association contests hasn’t been as strong in 2022-23, but the girls and boys state tournaments at Rupp Arena in Lexington over the last two weeks brought back the murmurs of placing a limit on how long a team can possess the ball.
And, based on the way coaches around the state have answered surveys, shot clocks are getting closer and closer to becoming a reality. In January 2022, 54.2% of schools that responded to a KHSAA survey declined adding them for boys basketball, while 57.1% of respondents were against them for girls basketball.
Speaking with coaches locally, shot clocks are more a matter of “when” than a matter of “if.”
At the same time, though, nobody should be in a huge rush to get them installed.
At the girls state tournament, the opening matchup between Owensboro Catholic and Bowling Green featured some of the longest combined possession times of the tournament — 20 seconds on average for BG and 17 seconds for Catholic — but nobody would complain that the game was boring or slow.
In the boys tournament, as Owensboro took on Ashland Blazer in the first round, the Red Devils held the ball for only 13 seconds per possession compared to the Tomcats’ 15-second average. Even the lowest-scoring team in the tournament — Newport scored 46 points in a 15-point loss to Lyon County — held the ball for only 18 seconds per possession.
Despite what Twitter outrage will tell you about random high school games in December, there’s no urgent need for a shot clock.
That isn’t to say that adding them wouldn’t help high school athletes prepare for the next level, or even speed up the pace of certain games throughout the literal thousands of contests in a season. Of course, they would.
However, the argument always circles back to the most important factor: Money. Or, more specifically, a lack thereof.
Certainly, some schools could add shot clocks — estimated to cost around $4,000 for the installation and then paying someone to operate them during freshman, junior varsity and varsity games — but obviously, not everyone across the commonwealth is so fortunate.
“It is a much bigger issue than just a few blowout games or situations,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said the last time the topic was seriously considered. “Our schools are somewhat concerned about the costs, but more importantly, they are concerned with getting reliable game-day staff on a night-in and night-out basis and at all levels of play to manage yet another game management position with the shot clock.”
As a result, there isn’t a big national push to make shot clocks the norm in high school hoops, either.
Dating back to May 2021, the National Federation of State High School Associations opened the door for allowing 30- or 35-second shot clocks, but the discretion was left up to each individual state’s athletic association to decide.
At the time, only eight states — California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington — used them and, as a consequence, were considered out of compliance by NFHS guidelines. The rule changes ushered them back in, though.
Nearly two years later, states like Georgia, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, Montana and Utah have joined the fold. The expectation is that by the time 2023-24 rolls around, nearly 20 states will be using shot clocks.
As for now, though, Kentucky and its neighbors haven’t followed suit.
Many of the KHSAA’s member schools simply don’t have the funding or resources available to add shot clocks to their gyms, and it’s a problem that doesn’t have a simple solution. It’s not as easy as going on social media and saying they’re needed. If you do that, you’d better find a way to fund it — for everyone.
Shot clocks are likely on the way at some point, but don’t expect changes anytime soon.
