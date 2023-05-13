It’s no secret that the Kentucky High School Athletic Association catches a lot of grief — and much of it is uninformed and undeserved.
Check social media on any given day, and you’ll find numerous complaints about adding a shot clock to Kentucky high school basketball or a myriad of other issues like game officials, state tournament draws and seemingly countless other problems that people have with the KHSAA.
At times, the association is portrayed as some sort of all-powerful dictatorship built to ruin high school sports. That couldn’t be further from the truth.
Take this week’s Board of Control meeting, for example. When it comes to shot clocks, the KHSAA sent out surveys to all of its member schools, and the response for both girls’ and boys’ hoops was a resounding no. Not only that, but the interest in adding a shot clock has actually dwindled since the last time the survey was issued.
Boys’ coaches voted 137-100 against the idea of a 35-second shot clock, while girls’ coaches voted 141-91 against it. That’s 57.8% and 60.7%, respectively.
In January 2022, the KHSAA conducted a similar survey, which resulted in 54.2% against it among boys’ coaches and 57% against it for girls’.
It wasn’t the KHSAA that decided against a shot clock, despite what Twitter users might say. The coaches themselves — the ones in practice, at games and who essentially eat, breathe and sleep basketball for most of the calendar year — made that decision.
The KHSAA is there to simply enforce what its members want.
Although there are additional costs that would be associated with adding shot clocks — buying and installing the equipment, training people how to use them and also paying said clock operators — it’s ultimately up to the KHSAA membership to decide how the situation plays out.
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett even said there will likely be more surveys in the future to determine interest, which will give coaches the opportunity to reverse course if opinions change in the coming years.
The association also surveyed other sports’ coaches to see how they felt about different issues, and those changes will go into effect for the 2023-24 school year.
In wrestling, the Board of Control accepted coaches’ votes to return to the system of sending 32 wrestlers per class to the KHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena in Lexington for a three-day tournament, as opposed to hosting sectionals leading into state competition.
The Board approved the adoption of boys’ and girls’ tennis team state championships, in addition to the individual brackets that already exist. Along with that, the KHSAA will sponsor boys’ volleyball and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse state titles in 2024-25.
None of those decisions were made lightly, and none were made without input from high school coaches in Kentucky.
“It was an extremely successful year but also very important as our member schools help chart our strategic direction for the next several years,” Tackett said. “We always see better long-term decisions when our entire membership is engaged versus smaller samplings or small groups. This has been a great move by our Board over the last decade and ensures the involvement of all schools, no matter where they are located.
“With more than 80% of our schools responding to almost all of our surveyed issues, we are so much better informed of the needs of current and future students.”
The KHSAA has its flaws, just like any organization does, but in many cases they’re only using guidance from member schools to determine their course of action. In this case, it’s to continue playing high school basketball games without a shot clock.
