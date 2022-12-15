The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team has high hopes for the season ahead, and Panthers coaches are counting on senior forward Ben Sisson to help lead the way.
Sisson, a 6-foot-6, 225-pounder, is a traditional post player averaging a career-best 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game — playing a major role in fueling the Panthers’ current five-game winning streak.
The 2022-23 campaign is a culmination of four years of dedicated effort behind the scenes, Sisson said, but his main motivation has always been to help his team more than anything else.
“I’m having a great time this year with this group of guys,” he said, as the Panthers sit at 5-3 overall and 2-0 in conference play. “It’s a special group. Everything seems to be clicking this year, and we’re having a lot of fun competing. For me personally, I’m finally healthy and putting all the work in place. I feel very confident and comfortable on the court. I have a lot of experience and nothing really scares me anymore, so I think it’s all coming together. It’s still early though, so we’ve got to keep it rolling.”
Sisson, a Fort Thomas native out of Highlands High School, played sporadic minutes in his first two seasons with the Panthers. He averaged 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds as a freshman. The following year, he improved his production to 4.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
Poised for a breakout junior campaign as a full-time starter, Sisson was hampered by a nagging ankle injury that limited him to 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per outing.
Though Sisson’s first three years at Wesleyan were stop-and-go at times, Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper was always impressed by the work behind the scenes.
“He’s always belonged here,” Cooper said of Sisson. “It was tough for him early because he didn’t play, and he weathered that storm. He’s had a lot of physical maturation, he’s learned how hard you’ve got to play. He’s always had the tools — he’s a little undersized at his position — but he’s learned and really developed the fundamentals that it takes to be an impact player at this level.
“His confidence has gone to another level, his leadership has gone to another level as his confidence has gone up. When you have the years of experience in the same league that he has, just that alone is an advantage. Ben, as much as any player I’ve had since I’ve been here, has put that to good use — not just for himself, but for the entire program.”
In KWC’s 75-73 overtime win against Northwood on Dec. 3, Sisson notched a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds.
The scoring is nice, Sisson said, but his mindset is always about setting the tone on defense and grabbing rebounds first.
“I know, every game, I’m going to go in and play as hard as I can,” he said. “I’m going to play hard on defense and be a leader on defense — communicating at a high level, playing very hard and working on the glass as well.
“The aggression on the offensive end will change depending on our game plan or if I have a good matchup, but I always want to be a presence inside. My number one goal is always defensive rebounding and leadership.”
It’s the same approach he takes to practice.
“I’m always trying to get better every single day, that’s how most of us are,” Sisson said. “That’s whether I’m going to the gym by myself or finding some time around lunchtime — working on my post moves, working on my jumper, working on my free throws and always trying to make little skills better. Obviously, we practice pretty much every day, and I’ve got to go hard in practice every day because I think a lot of these guys look up to me. If I come in working hard every day, they’re more likely to come in working hard every day.
“I try to bring my ‘A’ game every single day. Iron sharpens iron, and that’s how we get better.”
Having a player with Sisson’s skills — he’s shooting a team-high 59.7% from the field — fills a need as the Panthers’ top pick-and-roll threat, Cooper added.
“I’ve always said in order to have floor balance offensively, in your transition offense and your half-court offense, you need people that rim run,” he said. “You need people that want to play with their back to the basket and pick and roll as opposed to pick and pop.
“I think he’s really enjoying his role. He’s earned his role, and I expect that he’s going to be one of our leaders in minutes as we go through the season. ... Give me 15 of him and I’ll take every one of them.”
As long as the Panthers keep winning, Sisson is willing to do whatever it takes.
“We really, really want to win the conference,” he said. “I’ve been playing against these teams for four years now and I don’t like them at all. For me, I want to continue being a leader on this team and putting my best foot forward every single day. I’ve had a few good games lately, but there’s always room to improve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.