OWESPTS-12-15-22 KWC SISSON FEATURE

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Ben Sisson looks to get a shot off during a game against Cedarville University on Saturday at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team has high hopes for the season ahead, and Panthers coaches are counting on senior forward Ben Sisson to help lead the way.

Sisson, a 6-foot-6, 225-pounder, is a traditional post player averaging a career-best 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game — playing a major role in fueling the Panthers’ current five-game winning streak.

