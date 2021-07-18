When the Travis Aubrey Skate Park opened at Chautauqua Park in 2014, it became the only facility of its kind in Owensboro. Seven years later, it remains a hot spot for local skateboarders, skaters and bikers to gather and work on their skills.
Even when the temperature outside heats up during the summer, the skate park continues to thrive.
“I like coming out here, it’s a really cool place,” said Corey Watson, 16, who was taking a break to find some shade Saturday afternoon. “Sometimes I’ll come with friends or just come by myself to hang out. There’s always people here.”
There were only a few skaters using the park at the time Watson was there, but he added that a lot of action happens after the sun goes down.
“Sometimes it’s too hot,” he said. “You really see more people out here at night.”
The 14,000-square-foot skate park, which features 35 elements to ride and use, has become the unofficial home for a lot of riders — especially when school’s out for the summer.
“It’s something fun to do,” said Josh Robinson, 19, who drove to Owensboro from Rio, Indiana, late Friday afternoon. “I’ve been coming here for a few years, ever since I found out about it. I have a buddy who lives here, we try to go every couple weeks, at least.”
Though disagreements have broken out on occasion, Robinson added, the mood around the skate park is generally positive.
“Mostly, we’re just glad that it’s here,” he said. “Evansville is supposed to be getting one sometime, but this is the only place close enough for me.”
Robinson was speaking of the Sunset Skatepark, which is expected to open in early 2022 near the Evansville riverfront, according to a June 29 article in the Evansville Courier & Press. Otherwise, the most popular skating parks in the region are located in Bowling Green, Hopkinsville and Madisonville.
Seth James, 24, is thankful simply because he remembers what the skating scene around Owensboro was like before.
“I’ve been skating since I was little, but there was never anything like this back then,” he said. “I’d go to Hawesville to skate with my cousins sometimes, but we couldn’t work on tricks or really do anything big.”
At the Travis Aubrey Skate Park, however, taking risks is part of the atmosphere.
“Oh yeah, you can do that here,” James added. “You’ve got the older people who like to do tricks and show off, but they’ll also help the little kids work on stuff, too. Everybody is really accepting. We all love the sport so there’s no reason not to support one another.”
More than anything, though, it’s a place where like-minded individuals can gather to enjoy each others’ company.
“I don’t play basketball or baseball or anything,” said Michael Banks, 17, pointing to the concrete basketball court and baseball fields across the park. “This is what I love to do, so it’s pretty cool to have a place we can go.”
