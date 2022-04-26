Following the conclusion of Kentucky’s spring practice period earlier this month, the Wildcats’ coaches got straight to work on tweaking their roster.
In the weeks since, Kentucky has seen a number of players leave through the transfer portal, but the Cats have also gained the services of Ole Miss transfer defensive back Keidron Smith and received a verbal commitment from Kentucky Mr. Football running back Isaac Dixon.
Smith played in 47 games with 22 starting assignments in four seasons at Ole Miss — the West Palm Beach, Florida, native never missed a contest — and will be eligible immediately with one season left to play.
“We are very excited to have Keidron join our Wildcat family,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said. “He is a veteran player who started and saw a lot of snaps at corner and safety in the Southeastern Conference. He’s versatile, he’s intelligent, and he’s mature. I like his competitive nature and he’s a great addition to our defense.”
Smith, a two-year starter for the Rebels, recorded 223 total tackles, 21 passes defended, five forced fumbles, five interceptions and one sack in four seasons, totaling at least 47 tackles each year.
This past season, the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder ranked fifth on the team with a career-best 64 tackles and snagged a pair of interceptions after moving from cornerback to hybrid safety.
His commitment to UK on social media was simple: “Something about that Kentucky Blue #BBN #COMMITTED,” he wrote on Twitter.
Smith was rated the fourth-best uncommitted player in the transfer portal by 247Sports in March when he named Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri and Virginia Tech as his top preferred destinations. Originally rated a three-star recruit out of Oxbridge Academy in 2018, he was ranked the 110th cornerback in the nation and the 127th player in Florida by ESPN.
His addition is expected to bring stability to a position of need for the Wildcats.
With the ability to play multiple positions, Smith will help fill the void left by nickel safety Vito Tisdale, who was lost for the season with an ACL injury in March. At cornerback, he may have the chance to bolster a group that includes Carrington Valentine and Andru Phillips.
Also joining the Cats will be Dixon, who rushed for 1,986 yards and 29 touchdowns as a “super senior” at Belfry High School, using his COVID-19 waiver this past season. The 5-11, 197-pounder rushed 41 times for 376 yards and five touchdowns, including a game-winning 62-yard scoring scamper, to drive Belfry to a 33-28 victory over Paducah Tilghman in the KHSAA Class 3-A state championship game at Lexington’s Kroger Field.
Earlier this month, UK also earned a commitment from Class of 2023 three-star tight end Tanner Lemaster, a 6-6, 235-pounder out of Washington High School in Ohio. Lemaster, considered one of the top 15 players in the state and in the top 30 tight ends nationally, chose UK over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State and Tennessee.
The Cats’ additions for this upcoming season will help soften the blow following the transfers of offensive lineman RJ Adams, defensive back Rickey Hyatt Jr. and wide receivers Earnest Sanders and Clevan Thomas.
UK is also expected to continue scouring the transfer portal to secure more depth, especially on defense.
UK is slated to open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 when the Wildcats host Miami-Ohio.
