Isaish Smith and Nicholas Jones from Muhlenberg County were in 14th after the first day of the KHSAA Bass Fishing State Championship on Friday at Kentucky Lake.
Dade Vincent and Brock Vincent from Muhlenberg were in 17th place.
Carson Fitzgerald and Blake McBrayer from Whitesville Trinity were in 18th.
Hayden Jones and Steven Ashley from Muhlenberg were in 29th.
GIRLS TENNIS OWENSBORO CATHOlic 3, Greenwood 2
The Owensboro Catholic girls tennis team took a 3-2 victory over Greenwood on Friday at Moreland Park behind singles wins from Ella Cason and Isabelle Reisz.
Catholic’s doubles winner was Olivia Hayden/Aisha Merchant.
APOLLO 4, MEADE COUNTY 1The E-Gals were victorious in Brandenburg, sweeping doubles competition behind wins from Sophey Jennings/Ella Hayden, Kyndall Hayden/Emmie Kate Williams and Maddie Jones/Kaelin Payne.
Apollo’s doubles winner was Emma Parker.
SOFTBALL JASPER (IND.) 7, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 4
Camille Conkright went 4-for-4 with a double and a pair of runs as the Lady Aces fell in Jasper, Indiana.
Brooke Hamilton, Bailey Hamilton and Tyranda Stuart each clubbed a double for Catholic (21-13).
OWENSBORO CATH. 210 010 0 — 4 9 1
JASPER 002 032 x — 7 5 2
WP-Lampert. LP-Br. Hamilton. 2B-Br. Hamilton, Bai. Hamilton, Stuart, Conkright (OC), Semerrsheim, Morton (J). HR-Matheis (J).
BASEBALL UNION COUNTY 8, McLEAN COUNTY 6
Cruz Lee and Ayden Rice had two hits, an RBI and a run each as the Cougars fell in Morganfield.
Taylor Trogden drove in a pair of runs for McLean County (9-17).
Union County improved to 16-13.
McLEAN COUNTY 000 303 0 — 6 11 4
UNION COUNTY 002 213 x — 8 9 0
WP-Wheatley. LP-Level. 2B-Cullen (U).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.