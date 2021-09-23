With a little moe than a week remaining in the high school soccer regular season, the postseason picture is getting clearer.
Among area teams, some favorites have clearly emerged, while other squads are aiming to disrupt the status quo.
Of course, anything can happen. Coaches and players often speak about how the first game of district tournaments is the most important — and it is, because a single win propels you into the regional tournament, with a chance at reaching the state tournament on the line.
The Daviess County boys, ranked No. 6 in the computer-generated Maher Rankings, sit at 12-1-3 overall and a perfect 6-0 against 9th District competition. The balanced Panthers, who have scored 51 goals and allowed just 14, feature only one player who's scored double-digit goals (Tanner Andersen with 11).
Otherwise, it's a true total-team effort for DC.
Fourteen different players have scored for coach Doug Sandifer's Panthers this season, including nine with at least three goals apiece. As far as assists go, 17 different Panthers have dished out helpers, led by Carson Thomas's six assists.
DC, which always puts itself into the title hunt, remains the team to beat — but that doesn't mean there aren't others frothing at the mouth to knock them off.
Apollo (8-6-0) played the Panthers to a 1-0 decision last week, in a game where either team could have emerged victorious. The Eagles, who have steadily improved each year under coach Ryan Poirier, are led by Harrison Bowman's 12 goals and Teranse Twihenya's six assists.
Apollo fell to DC in last season's 9th District and 3rd Region tournament finales, but this Eagles team is playing with a fire that shows they won't be an easy out in the postseason.
Owensboro (6-8) has hit a string of bad luck throughout the campaign, as coach Ryan Haley's Red Devils have been on the losing end of five separate one-score outings. OHS, paced by nine goals from Sang Thang, has the tools for a quality postseason if the Red Devils can just tighten the screws moving forward.
Though Owensboro Catholic (3-7-1) has struggled at times this season, coach Andy Donohoe's Aces haven't given up — and they'll have the chance to compete for a state title when the All 'A' Classic begins Saturday in Frankfort. Catholic, paced by Austin Martin's 10 goals, will take on 41st District power Frankfort, and the Aces will only improve from that experience before the 9th District Tournament begins.
High-scoring Ohio County (9-3-1) will also look to emerge as a contender in the 3rd Region, with coach Alex Tungate's Eagles outscoring opponents 68-16 on the year. Levi Hepner and Angel Sandria have tallied 17 and 16 goals, respectively, and both are unselfish passers as well. Don't be surprised if Ohio County gives itself a shot at a regional title.
On the girls' side, the area doesn't feature any top-25 teams in the Maher Rankings, but Ohio County (No. 27) and Owensboro Catholic (No. 31) come close.
For coach Courtney Calloway's Lady Eagles, who sit at 10-3 overall and are the only team in the region to have beaten Catholic, this season might serve as their best chance at advancing to the KHSAA state tournament.
Ohio County defeated the Lady Aces and Daviess County in back-to-back contests two weeks ago. Carly Embry (35 goals) and Emily Goff (27 goals, 13 assists) are two of the state's best players, and they're the most prolific one-two punch in the state.
Standing in Ohio County's way will be Catholic (14-3), which has outscored opponents by a blistering 97-15 margin this season. Maddie Hayden has posted 29 goals and 18 assists for the Lady Aces, while Ashton Logsdon has tallied 20 goals and 20 assists.
Thirteen different players have scored for coach Andy Hines' squad, including nine with at least three scores apiece. The Lady Aces have passed for 92 assists on their 97 goals, with 17 different players notching at least one helper apiece.
Not to be outdone, Daviess County (6-11) has a knack for turning it on when the postseason arrives. Former district player of the year Steeley Walker leads coach David Sandifer's Lady Panthers with nine goals and eight assists, and an ultra-tough regular-season slate will, no doubt, have DC primed for a playoff run.
Owensboro (7-6) has shown tremendous growth this season. Paced by Sydney Lovett's 21 goals and 13 assists, coach Michael Lovett's Lady Devils will be a threat when tournament play begins. OHS is currently outscoring foes 53-35 — the Lady Devils' largest goal margin since 2013.
Apollo (2-8) is another team that has struggled with consistency this season, but that can be erased with a first-round upset in the 9th District tournament. As coaches and players often say, the first game of the postseason is the most important one of the year — and crazier things have certainly happened.
It's been a thrilling regular season for area high school soccer, and the postseason will be no different.
