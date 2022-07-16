The Owensboro Southern 12U Little League All-Stars are entering the state tournament this weekend with redemption on their minds.
Last season, the squad reached the state championship game before falling to Lexington Eastern. Now, Southern players and coaches feel they have all the makings to bring home a trophy.
“After last year, we were so close and had a little bit of a taste for it with the state championship with the 11-year-olds,” said head coach Todd Lillpop. “Being up two in the last inning and losing was a bitter taste in our mouths, but they’re more determined and so much more focused this year.
“Some of these boys, it’s their last one, their last go at it. They’re excited to get out there and play another team. We’ve been practicing, practicing, practicing, and now it’s time to see somebody else.”
The Southern 12U squad captured the District 1 championship with a 10-0 win over Bowling Green East on June 30 in Franklin. The victory avenged an earlier 11-7 loss to BG East in pool play, capping off a run that also included a 19-0 rout over Warren County North, a 13-0 conquest of Franklin-Simpson and an 18-1 romp over Warren County South.
Lillpop just wants to see his players continuing to do the things that have made them successful so far.
“All three facets — hitting, fielding, pitching — have been pretty amazing,” he said. “Really, as good as they’re doing right now, as a coach and a staff — and I have a really good staff as well — our biggest thing is not getting in their way when the game starts. It’s nice as a coach. The only time it gets where you’re not relaxed is when you just want the kids to do so well.
“You form a special bond with these boys and you want them to all succeed. So far, every one of them has done everything we’ve asked of them.”
Though the team features many of the same players that competed in last year’s state championship game, Lillpop admitted that you never know how an all-star group will come together through the course of playing. The kids have made it an easy transition, though.
“These boys have known each other forever,” Lillpop said. “They go to camps together, summer ball, travel experiences — they know each others’ games so well. It’s been very, very easy to mold them together. They just want to win and compete. They’ve been cheering each other on, so it hasn’t been that difficult.
“Their positions have sometimes changed from where they played in the regular season, but they’ve all been like, ‘Hey, coach, we’ll do whatever we have to do. Let’s go play ball.’ We put them in spots that we feel helps our team have the most success, but they’re the ones out there doing it.”
The slate of pool play games begin Saturday when Southern takes on Lexington Eastern at 10 a.m. EDT.
“That’s the team we played in the state championship last year,” Lillpop noted. “It’s a heck of a first game to open pool play.”
Southern will then face Adair County at noon Sunday, followed by a matchup against host North Oldham at 10 a.m. Monday.
Local sponsors have stepped up to help ease the financial burden of the team heading to the state tournament, Lillpop said, adding that he hopes they’ll have to ask for more in the future — because it will mean they’re still playing.
“I can’t say enough about the support we’ve gotten throughout the community,” he said. “Kona Ice provided a big donation, and many others have made donations to help the boys and families go and help chase something that everybody wants to achieve.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
